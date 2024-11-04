Kia EV2 Seen in Testing on European Roads

Korean manufacturer Kia is preparing to expand its electric vehicle offering with a model even more compact than the Kia EV3. This new model, the Kia EV2, has been spotted testing in Europe. Scheduled for 2026 in Europe, the EV2 will target buyers looking for an affordable electric option, with an estimated price of between €25,000 and €30,000.

Compact design and rugged looks

Camouflaged, the Kia EV2 prototype adopts a compact yet assertive silhouette. With a straight nose, near-vertical windscreen and square bodywork topped by roof rails, the EV2 takes on features typical of Kia's electric family.

Vertically positioned LED headlamps and darkened pillars give it an air of kinship with the EV3, EV5 and EV9, although the lower taillights may just be a temporary feature.

The Kia EV2 also features machined-finish alloy wheels, adding a modern touch. Inside, although most of the dashboard remains camouflaged, a separate infotainment screen seems to stand out from the center, a departure from Kia's usual integrated screen.

Models showcased during Kia EV Day 2023 | Photo: Kia

A city car format

Measuring around 4 meters in length, the EV2 is slightly larger than the Hyundai and slightly smaller than the MINI Aceman (4079 mm). By comparison, the Kia EV3 measures 4300 mm, positioning the EV2 as a more compact alternative in the small SUV category.

Targeted platform and powertrain for a competitive price

The Kia EV2 could use a shortened version of Kia's E-GMP platform. With a single electric motor and smaller battery, it targets buyers who want to go electric without sacrificing their budget.

This strategy will enable Kia to compete with models such as the MINI Aceman and Jeep Avenger (in Europe), offering an affordable solution in the electric SUV segment.

An electric model for small budgets

The Kia EV2 represents a breakthrough for affordable EVs in Europe, offering a compromise between compact design and electric technology at an accessible price. This model reinforces Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility and further democratizes access to electric vehicles. It now remains to be seen whether this model will reach America.