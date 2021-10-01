Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: a Coming Star Attraction at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is fast approaching and will open its doors in early January. In anticipation of the show, a series of automakers is making announcements about what they intend to unveil there. The latest to show its cards is Mercedes-Benz.

Two weeks ago, the German luxury carmaker shared the first official images of its upcoming all-electric concept, the Vision EQXX, and today it threw another one out onto the internet for all to see. The model is being pitched as “the most efficient vehicle the brand has ever built”. To that end, the image shows a very aerodynamic profile. To get the Full Monty, we will have to wait until early January, alas.

In profile, the Vision EQXX looks like an evolution of the IAA Concept presented back in 2015. However, unlike that futuristic predecessor, the new model features mirrors, door handles and LED lighting units, which tells us that it’s far closer to a production version.

Mercedes still calls its Vision EQXX prototype a “software-defined study”, probably mainly to underscore the company’s goal to be a leader in electric mobility and automotive software. The concept was completed in “record time” with development teams working in a parallel and cross-functional manner. The model will use a “state-of-the-art” electric powertrain, and much effort was expended, the company says, on minimizing weight and maximizing the use of sustainable materials.

We may get more teasers and snippets of info before the reveal, but the concrete details will come January 3, day on which the world premiere of the model is set for 6 p.m. The vehicle will then be available for viewing at the Mercedes-Benz booth between January 5 and 8 at CES.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept, front
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept, headlights, hood
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
