How much is a Tesla Cybertruck worth? We're not talking retail value here, but what the EV might be worth to a collector - especially if it’s one of one of the first ever made.

We'll find out this Saturday, October 7, when one of the first Cybertrucks will be offered to the highest bidder at an auction at the Petersen Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

"Be one of the first to own a Tesla Cybertruck... built with an outer shell designed for ultimate durability and passenger protection," reads an email shared by organizers in advance of the event.

Petersen Museum Gala Photo: Petersen Museum

Tickets for the gala, held at the Petersen Museum, one of the most spectacular in North America, are still available in limited quantities, starting at… $1,750 USD. The Cybertruck auction begins online and concludes in person, a museum spokesperson explained. The Petersen is currently presenting an exhibition on Tesla that will be open until April next year.

Comedian Jay Leno, who recently dedicated an episode of his Jay Leno's Garage series to the Tesla semi-trailer, is hosting this year's Petersen gala.

To say the Cybertruck is highly anticipated is an understatement. The model was unveiled in November 2019. Last July, the company produced the first truck, but still, commercial production remains a long way off.

How much do you think the unit on offer Saturday will fetch? We'll be back with the auction results.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the museum's programs.