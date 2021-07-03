Many watchers looked at the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype when it made its splashy and controversial debut in November 2019, and concluded there was no way the eventual production version could or would retain that shape. One big concern, though it wasn’t the only one, was how the sharp front end of the Cybertruck could meet safety requirements for use on public roads.

But Elon Musk has long been unswayed by public naysayers. He reaffirmed this week on Twitter that the final production version will be “almost exactly” like the prototype. Musk being Musk, though, he also threw in a cryptic comment to the effect that there are “other great things” in the pipeline for the Cybertruck. Production is still, as of now, scheduled to begin in late 2021.

One of those “great things” was made public at the same time, as Musk confirmed that Tesla will produce a response to the Crab mode of the GMC Hummer and give the Cybertruck “high agility’” thanks to four-wheel steering capabilities. This is news but it isn’t shocking, exactly – the Tesla pickup is going to be big and heavy, more than the average light-duty truck, and it will be a challenge to get it into and out of parking spots. The four-wheel steering is designed to prevent that challenge from becoming a roadblock to sales.

Photo: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck prototype, profile

Here’s what Elon Musk said exactly on his Twitter account:

“Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown. We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility. Lot of other great things coming.” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021