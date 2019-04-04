Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Tesla Produces its One Millionth Car

Whether you’re a fan of the Tesla brand or not, there’s no denying a) the difference it has made in the industry, and b) that the brand is currently experiencing heady times. This week it reached a major milestone: the manufacture of its one millionth vehicle.

Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk celebrated on Twitter with a photo of a vehicle that hasn't yet made its debut but promises to be a hit: the Model Y SUV.

A shiny red Model Y surrounded by Tesla plant workers appears in one of the two photos that the company's big boss decided to share on Twitter.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Tesla

One Twitter user, Aurux Xuruö, shared some interesting data that give an idea of Tesla's production rate, and just how much it has progressed. According to the data provided, as of December 31, 2019, the California-based automaker had built 893,450 vehicles since Day 1. If this figure is accurate, it means that since the beginning of 2020, 106,550 models have been assembled, with 16 working days left before the end of the first quarter of the year.

Do a little math, and that brings a total of some 500,000 units for the 2020 year alone.

This accelerated rate production is of course possible because there are now two Tesla plants in operation: in Fremont, California, in Shanghai, China.

At this rate, total production could well reach two million units within two years. Interestingly, and in a comparison that shows just how long it takes for innovations to reach the general public, Tesla’s sales have followed a growth curve quite similar to that for the Toyota Prius. It took several years for Toyota to reach one million units sold of that pioneering hybrid model - the Japanese automaker only celebrated that milestone in May 2008. But thereafter, growth was exponential. By September 2010, just 16 months later, sales had reached two million.

You May Also Like

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

Tesla set a new company record for vehicle production in 2019. While the company narrowly missed its target of building 400,000 units this past year, the fin...

Coronavirus: 80% Drop in New Car Sales in February in China

Coronavirus: 80% Drop in New Car Sales in February in China

Coronavirus is having a major impact on China's auto industry, which saw its sales drop 80% in February. The authorities are hoping for a recovery in the sec...

Tesla delivered a record 97,000 vehicles in Q3 2019

Tesla delivered a record 97,000 vehicles in Q3 2019

Tesla has beaten its previous mark for most vehicle deliveries in a quarter, as it produced 97,000 units in all in Q3 2019. But the EV company will have to d...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Coronavirus: New York’s Auto Show Postponed U...
Article
The Ford Bronco Shows More of Itself
Article
New Ford Bronco Sport Seen in the Buff
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
150 Accessories for the Ford Bronco
150 Accessories for the Ford ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 