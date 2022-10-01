Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Tesla Recalls Model S, Model Y Over Power Steering Issue

Tesla Model Y
Photo: Tesla
Tesla Model Y

•    Tesla is recalling 40,000 Model S and Model Y vehicles.

•    The problem concerns the vehicle's power steering system, which may not be working properly.

•    Tesla estimates that 97 percent of the models have already received an update of the software that manages the power steering system.

•    Owners of the remainder will be notified by mail beginning December 31.

Tesla is recalling just over 40,000 of its vehicles, specifically 2017-2021 Model S and Model X cars. The campaign is in response to an issue with the electronic power steering system. 

Documents sent by Tesla to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicate that the affected vehicles could lose the assistance after driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole, both of which are more than likely in some parts of Canada. 

As of Nov. 1, Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to the issue. However, it has identified 314 vehicle alerts that it believes are related to the issue.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Tesla said it discovered the problem by reviewing the vehicles' manufacturing, maintenance and firmware deployment records. It said the problem stems from a previous firmware update. The firmware update changed the steering system's calibration values so that it could misinterpret certain road conditions, such as potholes, as an unexpected force of vehicle torque. This resulted in a loss of power steering. 

According to Tesla's filings, drivers experiencing this problem would have received audible and visual alerts.

The good news is that Tesla has already released a new firmware version. Tesla estimates that 97 percent of affected vehicles have already received it. Which means that owners who have updated their firmware (version 2022.36.5) need take no further action in regard to this recall. 

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on December 31.

You May Also Like

Tesla Forced to Recall Over 1 Million Vehicles over Faulty Power Windows

Tesla Forced to Recall Over 1 Million Vehicles over Fault...

Tesla is proceeding with a recall of over one million vehicles to address a software issue that could cause the power windows to close on objects like finger...

Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles Vulnerable to Overheating Multimedia Screens

Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles Vulnerable to Overheating ...

Tesla has recalled close to 130,000 vehicles (of different models) to fix a problem that has the multimedia system's screen in certain pre-charging situation...

Tesla Is Recalling 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat-Belt Chime Software Glitch

Tesla Is Recalling 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat-Belt Chime ...

Tesla is issuing a recall of 817,143 vehicles to fix a software glitch that can mute the seat belt chime that is supposed to sound on start-up. Among the Tes...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross
Volkswagen, Audi Recall 230,000 Vehicles Over...
Article
1997 Honda Prelude
An Electric Honda Prelude in 2028?
Article
2023 Genesis G70 Electrified
2023 GV70 Electrified Makes Online Debut
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
A Successful First Test for Xpeng AeroHT's Flying Car
A Successful First Test for X...
Video
The Old Packard Plant in Detroit Is Being Demolished
The Old Packard Plant in Detr...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 