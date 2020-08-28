Tesla says it is issuing two separate recalls, together affecting some 9,500 vehicles. The reason? Headliners that could come loose in the first case, and bolts that may not have been properly tightened in the second.

The largest recall involves 9,136 units of the 2016 Model X 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Transport Canada's U.S. counterpart.

The NHTSA said the front and rear headliners may have been glued on without using the correct primer. As a result, they could come loose while the vehicle is being driven.

Tesla said in documents filed with NHTSA that it learned last September of an incident involving a Model X. The company then launched an investigation into the root cause and frequency of the problem, which could create a road hazard for motorists.

Tesla will inspect the recalled vehicles and carry out a retention test. In case of failure, service centres will apply a primer to resolve the issue.

The other recall involves 401 202 Model Y vehicles. In this case, the bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may not have been properly tightened. As a result of the improper tightening, NHTSA has stated that the upper control arm could become detached from the steering knuckle.

Tesla says it recently learned of three cases in which vehicles’ upper control arm had detached, before being repaired. The company added that vehicles identified in the recall will be inspected for proper torque (at the proper tightening height) and, if necessary, adjustments would be made.

Tesla is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to either of these two recalls.