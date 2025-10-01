Tesla Deploys First V4 Superchargers in North America

Tesla has activated its first V4 Supercharger stations in North America, marking a key step in the development of its network. After an initial rollout in Europe, these new chargers are now beginning to appear on this side of the Atlantic.

More speed and better accessibility

Compared to the previous generation (V3), V4 chargers offer a power output of up to 325 kW, with the technical preparation to eventually reach 500 kW. This is a major evolution, especially with the arrival of more energy-hungry vehicles like the Cybertruck.

At the same time, the new Superchargers include longer cables and compatibility with the CCS adapter, which facilitates access for non-Tesla electric vehicles and supports the opening of the network to other brands.

| Photo: Tesla

A strategy tied to the market and regulations

Tesla continues to leverage its network as a competitive advantage, especially at a time when more and more automakers are adopting the NACS standard. By deploying the V4, the company seeks to consolidate its dominance in the face of competition and regulatory changes.

Interestingly, Tesla has paired the launch with a marketing offer: one year of free charging for Cybertruck buyers. This is an incentive that acts as both a customer benefit and a promotional tool.

A network that remains Tesla's key asset

The strength of the Supercharger network has always been at the heart of Tesla's success. With the V4, the brand is focusing on speed, versatility, and preparation for next-generation high-voltage platforms. As competition intensifies, Tesla's charging ecosystem remains one of its greatest strengths to stay ahead in the North American EV market.