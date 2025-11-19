Stellantis confirms the adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS). That decision - first announced in February 2024 - will open access to more than 28,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in North America, Japan and South Korea for its EVs.

The first compatible models will be able to use the Superchargers starting in 2026 in North America, and in Asia in 2027, considerably expanding the number of fast charging stations available to owners and facilitating long-distance travel.

Dodge Charger Dayona EV | Photo: Dodge

First models up, from Jeep and Dodge

Starting in 2026, certain North American electric models from Stellantis, notably the Jeep Wagoneer S and he Dodge Charger Daytona, gain access to the Tesla network, with the 2026 Jeep Recon and other upcoming EVs to follow.

The auto giant also promises further announcements regarding adapters and accessibility for vehicles already in circulation, in North America as well as in Japan and South Korea.

More flexibility for drivers

For Stellantis, this aims to offer consumers more choice and freedom, while responding to the growing demand for accessible and uniform fast charging. Owners will thus have more control over when, where and how they charge their vehicle.