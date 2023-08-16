Tesla today announced the introduction of a new Level 2 Universal Wall Connector. This will be compatible with other companies' vehicles that use the J1772 connector, known as CCS (Combined Charging System) Type 1 when the two plugs that enable ultra-fast charging are added to the J1772 connector.

We know that Tesla's connector is NACS (North American Charging Standard). We also know that many automakers have announced that they will switch from CCS to NACS around the year 2025, so today's announcement isn't really a surprise.

The difference with this terminal is that it won't require the use of an adapter. Instead, a separate connector will enable the J1772 connection. Not only will Tesla benefit from the fact that owners of other vehicles will pay to charge at its fast-charging stations, but it will also potentially sell a lot more home charging stations thanks to this compatibility.

New Universal Wall Connector of Tesla Photo: Tesla

Meanwhile, other major players in the home charging space, such as ChargePoint, are rushing to add Tesla's NACS plug to their offerings.

The new device is almost identical to the third generation one currently on sale, and all the specifications are the same, with two differences. The first is a built-in adapter that allows you to switch from plugging into a vehicle equipped with the NACS plug to another equipped with the J1772 plug, which is used to charge almost all other electric vehicles on the market.



The other major change is that, for the first time, users will be able to program, stop or start charging, and view operating history and energy consumption using the Tesla app.

The new unit is priced at $785 CAD. Maximum charging power is 11.5 kW.

The new charger can be ordered now from Tesla's Canadian website. First deliveries are planned for October. Meanwhile, the associated application will have time to launch, which will happen towards the end of this month or early September.