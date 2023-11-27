The game of buying a car has changed dramatically with the invention of the internet.

You no longer need to go to a dealership, and waste hours on negotiations and pressure tactics by a shady car salesman, you can simply buy a vehicle online and get it delivered to your day.

But how exactly do you purchase a vehicle online and get it to your destination?

Well, we’ll go into all of that today in the article below.

Let’s get started.

Tips for Buying a Car Online

1. Do your research

The first start to purchasing or leasing a vehicle online is to find out which vehicle you need. What’s even more important than the type of vehicle, is the budget. As soon as you know the exact amount you can spend on your new vehicle, it makes it much easier to decide which vehicle you will go with.

Consider the amount of people in your family and how long you’re going to keep the vehicle. Opt for a larger SUV or minivan if you have a large family. If it’s just you, a coupe can be a solid choice.

You can also apply for loans before you go to purchase a new vehicle, so you will know what interest rate you’ll be on the hook for if you decide to purchase a new vehicle outright. Shop around for the best interest rate before taking a chance on a new loan.

2. Consider a test drive

Even if you are purchasing a vehicle online, you can still set up a test drive if you live locally. If you are near a dealership that offers the same vehicle, it’s likely a good idea to give it a go just to see if the vehicle is a fit for you.

It’s also a good time to consider working with the dealership if you haven’t already. While online car buying can be a great financial decision, working with a dealership can make life easy as everything is set up already, leaving you no work to do.

3. Get a vehicle history report

Get a CARFAX report for your new or used vehicle. You’ll know how many people have used the vehicle before, any accidents it’s been in, or if there are any problems with the condition of the vehicle.

CARFAX reports are free, so never pay for a report from anyone. Do not be fooled into thinking you need to pay for a CARFAX report as they should be free and available to anyone.

4. Have the vehicle inspected

If the vehicle is used or new, it’s always best to have a third party inspect the vehicle before purchasing. If you are not able to do it yourself, you can rely on apps to hire mechanics for a short amount of time, just like Uber.

5. Inquire into a return policy

Not all websites offer return policies when selling vehicles. Ask to see the return policy before you put any money down, just to make sure that you are still able to return the vehicle if there are any issues.

How to Transport a Vehicle after Purchasing Online

Once you’ve purchased a vehicle, you need to get it to you! Considering that you can live across the United States, going to pick up your vehicle is a large ordeal and likely not worth the effort.

After you’ve purchased your vehicle, you can inquire into transportation services like A1 Auto Transport, who can pick up your vehicle and transport it to you with no problem. Decide whether you want enclosed or open trailer shipping. For more expensive vehicles, it’s better to go with enclosed trailers for protection. If you want an economical choice, go with open trailer shipping.

It’s also important to vet your transport service, as not all transport companies are created equal. There are a lot of underhanded techniques being deployed by not-so-savory companies, and it’s up to you to protect yourself from any bait-and-switch scams that occur all the time in the transporting industry.

If you are not around to hand off the vehicle to the delivery driver, you will need to clear up any logistics with the prior owner of the car so that they can release the vehicle to the driver. Once the keys have been handed off and your vehicle is loaded onto the trailer, all that’s left to do is wait for your new car's delivery.

Auto shipping consultant, Joe Webster says: “Buying vehicles online is starting to be the new normal. Soon, dealerships will end up having their profit cut into once more companies realize they can go direct to consumer and avoid having to pay dealerships a percentage of revenue to sell their vehicles.”