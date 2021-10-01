Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Revised 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Notches Up Three Recalls

The overhauled 2022 Pathfinder has barely taken its first steps into the marketplace, but already Nissan has had to issue three recalls for the three-row midsize SUV. The recalls are small-scale and the problems are relatively minor, but they're a reminder potential buyers of the risk of being an early adopter of a totally-new or new-generation model.

Faulty hood latch bracket
The first recall, which actually came to light two weeks back, addresses a potentially faulty secondary latch retainer bracket for the hood, which may have been improperly welded on during assembly. The obvious risk is that the hood could fly open while the vehicle is in motion. Over 3,300 2022 Pathfinder vehicles are included in the recall. In Canada, 317 owners are being asked to bring their SUV in to the dealer for an inspection of the weld. If needed, the support bracket will be replaced. Owners will be notified by Nissan later this month.

Second-row seat frames
Another potential welding problem is behind the second recall, but this time it involves the second-row seats. The seat frames may have been improperly welded and could come loose in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants. This recall affects 359 vehicles in Canada, out of the 6,000 or so models impacted in all. Again, owners are being asked to being their vehicle in for an inspection at their dealer. If needed, the seat assemblies will be replaced. Nissan will send out notices for this recall in mid-November.

Third-row headrests
The third and newest recall involves the third-row headrests, which have been found in a few instances to come loose. According to recall documents provided by the NHTSA in the U.S., third-row headrests may have improper welds or misaligned internal components that could cause the headrest to move or detach. Some 10,000 2022 Pathfinders in all are affected, but in this case, we do not yet know how many of those are in Canada. Nissan will also send out notices for this recall in mid-November.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, third-row seats
Photo: V.Aubé
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, third-row seats

