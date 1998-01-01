Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Canada Announces Pricing for the Revised 2022 Pathfinder

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Nissan Pathfinder has been around for a while now, but as its revised new 2022 edition nears its debut on the market, the automaker's Canadian division has just announced the pricing structure for the model range. Here's what it looks like.

The offer starts at $43,798 for the S version. Note that all-wheel drive is included from the start. The SV variant comes next and costs $46,798 or more. It’s followed by the SL model, priced just over the 50 grand mark at $50,398. To this version buyers can add the Premium package of options, which ups the cost to $52,198. Finally, at the top of the range sits the Platinum trim, priced at $54,398.

You can check out full details regarding the new 2022 edition of the Pathfinder here.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, profile
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, profile

Among the main features that define thew nest-gen Pathfinder, note that its 3.5L V6 engine is now wedded to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which represents a major change in philosophy for Nissan when it comes to this model. The new unit allows for greater towing capacity (now 6,000 lb).

The latest generation of the brand's four-wheel drive system is also part of the package. With a selector that allows you to choose from seven driving modes, the Pathfinder shouldn't fear rough terrain or cranky weather. On board, safety and technology are a big focus, as you’d expect with a model that has just been completely redesigned.

The new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder will be arriving at Nissan dealerships across the country this summer.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, front
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, front
Photos:Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

The Interior We Can Expect From the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The Interior We Can Expect From the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Nissan has shared additional information regarding the interior environment of the new 2022 Pathfinder, notably in terms of living space, storage and cargo r...

Lexus Introduces the Second-Generation 2022 NX

Lexus Introduces the Second-Generation 2022 NX

Lexus has unveiled the second generation of its NX SUV. There are several notable changes and additions, not least of them the introduction of a plug-in hybr...

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus will introduce the second generation of its NX SUV on June 11. Expect some changes, of course, but also some continuity, as the NX has been a solid sal...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Bronco
Production of the Ford Bronco is Finally Unde...
Article
The iForce MAX engine of the upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra
Toyota Drops Clue As to What Engine Will Powe...
Article
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan)
Style Tweaks for the 2022 Subaru Forester
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 