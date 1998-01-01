The Nissan Pathfinder has been around for a while now, but as its revised new 2022 edition nears its debut on the market, the automaker's Canadian division has just announced the pricing structure for the model range. Here's what it looks like.

The offer starts at $43,798 for the S version. Note that all-wheel drive is included from the start. The SV variant comes next and costs $46,798 or more. It’s followed by the SL model, priced just over the 50 grand mark at $50,398. To this version buyers can add the Premium package of options, which ups the cost to $52,198. Finally, at the top of the range sits the Platinum trim, priced at $54,398.

You can check out full details regarding the new 2022 edition of the Pathfinder here.

Among the main features that define thew nest-gen Pathfinder, note that its 3.5L V6 engine is now wedded to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which represents a major change in philosophy for Nissan when it comes to this model. The new unit allows for greater towing capacity (now 6,000 lb).

The latest generation of the brand's four-wheel drive system is also part of the package. With a selector that allows you to choose from seven driving modes, the Pathfinder shouldn't fear rough terrain or cranky weather. On board, safety and technology are a big focus, as you’d expect with a model that has just been completely redesigned.

The new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder will be arriving at Nissan dealerships across the country this summer.