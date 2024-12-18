Your vehicle's tires play a crucial role in its performance, but above all, they ensure your safety. They are responsible for the road grip, effective braking, manoeuvrability and comfort. Neglecting to check and maintain them (rotation, correct pressure, etc.) can not only shorten their lifespan, but also compromise your safety on the road.

Why should you monitor the condition of your tires?

Tires are an important investment, but they're the most important because they keep you on the road. To ensure a safe and smooth ride, it's important to keep an eye on several things:

- Tread depth: A tread that no longer provides the necessary depth for water and snow evacuation reduces grip, which can slow you down, but also increase your stopping distance. Not to mention, a tire with worn tread does not offer the same level of grip.

- Inflation pressure and alignment: Underinflation or misalignment can lead to premature tire wear and uneven tread wear.

- Balancing and regular rotation: These procedures ensure even wear and prevent vibration or imbalance, resulting in better performance on the road.

Regularly maintaining your tires not only extends their life, but also improves your vehicle's handling and fuel economy.



Tire Services at Speedy Auto Service

Speedy Auto Service offers a full range of tire maintenance and repair services:

- Tire Inspection: Our technicians evaluate the overall condition of your tires, looking for cracks, cuts or blisters that could lead to sudden failure.

- Rotation and balancing: These services are essential for even tread wear and stable driving, especially at high speeds.

- Wheel Alignment: Poor wheel alignment can cause uneven wear and reduced handling. Our state-of-the-art equipment ensures accurate wheel alignment.

- New Tire Installation: We offer a wide selection of top-brand tires for all seasons and driving conditions. WAnd we know which tires to recommend for your vehicle... and your budget.

These services are designed to extend the life of your tires while enhancing your driving experience.

When should I have my tires checked?

There are certain signs that your tires are no longer performing optimally and it may be time to schedule a stop at Speedy:

- Your tires squeal when cornering.

- Uneven tread wear, often caused by insufficient inflation pressure or wheel misalignment.

- You feel excessive vibration, a sign of tire imbalance or deformation.

- You notice cracks or blisters on the tire sidewalls.

- A visible wear bar indicates that your tires need to be replaced.

At Speedy, our experts can diagnose and resolve these problems before they become critical.

Differences between winter tires and certified all-season tires

Canadian climatic conditions require adapted tires. The market offers winter tires as well as so-called "homologated" tires, i.e. tires with rubber compounds that are more properly considered "all-season" tires, but are legal in Quebec. Here are the main differences between the two:

- Winter tires: Made from soft rubber compounds, they offer exceptional grip on snow and ice. Their special tread pattern ensures maximum traction.

- All-season tires: Although effective in winter, they can't match the performance of winter tires in freezing temperatures. However, they offer a practical solution for those who live in regions where winters are less severe.

Speedy Auto Service can advise you on the best choice of tires for your specific situation and needs to ensure optimum safety in all circumstances.

Get ready for the road with Speedy Auto Service

