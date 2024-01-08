• Auto123 takes a look at the list of the 25 best-selling new vehicles in the U.S. in 2023.

Like it or not, the U.S. market largely dictates trends in North America. If a model is available in Europe but not here in Canada, it’s probably because the automaker looked at the U.S. market and decided it wasn’t worth bringing it to North America.

Rare are the occasions when we've seen a uniquely “Canadian” model.

That’s why looking at what’s happening on that American market is worthwhile for Canadian consumers and readers.

Here are the 25 best-selling new models in the U.S. over the past year. Some may surprise you, but near the top we find some old acquaintances.



2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Photo: D.Boshouwers

Positions 25 to 20 are, in order:

- Ford Escape (140,968 units sold)

- Subaru Forester (152,566)

- Mazda CX-5 (153,808)

- Jeep Wrangler (156,581)

- Subaru Crosstrek (159,193)

- Subaru Outback (161,814)

The positioning of three Subaru models in the top 25 is a clear sign of the brand's progress. We can also see that buyers prefer different models, and that the company's success is not based on just one of them. We can expect further progress in 2024, with the revised Crosstrek just launched and the fully renewed 2025 Forester set to appear in the spring.

2023 Toyota Highlander Photo: D.Boshouwers

In places 19 to 15, we're starting to see more familiar players appear, namely the:

- Toyota Highlander (169,543)

- Ford Explorer (186,799)

- Honda Accord (197,947)

- Honda Civic (200,381)

- Hyundai Tucson (209,624)

And to think that the Honda Accord was once the best-selling car in North America. Of course its sales figures have to be considered more than respectable, given consumers' declining interest in cars in general.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4 XE Photo: D.Heyman

Looking at positions 14 to 10, we find the:

- Chevrolet Equinox (212,701)

- Toyota Corolla (232,370)

- Tesla Model 3 (232,700 [estimated])

- Toyota Tacoma (234,768)

- Jeep Grand Cherokee (244,595)

These figures confirm the Honda Civic's decline relative to the Toyota Corolla, and the Tesla Model 3's strength.

2023 Honda CR-V Photo: D.Boshouwers

The second slice of the Top 10 is dominated by familiar models, including the:

- Nissan Rogue (271,458)

- Toyota Camry (290,649)

- GMC Sierra (295,737)

- Honda CR-V (361,457)

The Toyota Camry is, to ruin the suspense, the best-selling car in 2023.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Photo: V.Aubé

Finally, when it comes to the top five, you won't be surprised by four of them, but the fifth one might:

- Tesla Model Y (385,900 [estimate])

- Toyota RAV4 (434,943)

- Ram 1500 (444,926)

- Chevrolet Silverado (543,319)

- Ford F-150 (750,789), which retains its title as the best-selling model in the U.S.

It's worth noting that GM (General Motors) sold more full-size pickups when GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado sales are combined.

What's in store for 2024? It will be interesting to watch. Will we see more electric models sneaking into the top 25?