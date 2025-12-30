As the year comes to a close, it’s time for reviews of, well, everything – including what went on in the automotive world. Some of what went on, was recalls. And while most recalls concern standard technical issues, 2025 offered its share of surprising cases. Here are our Top 5 of the oddest recalls, selected for their sheer originality. Of course, a recall is never to be taken lightly, but some certainly cause a smile or, at the very least, total astonishment!

1. Chevrolet Equinox EV: Just too quiet

The undisputed number one: the 2025–2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV. The SUV was a big success in Canada (20,824 units sold here), but it was deemed too timid by Transport Canada. Wait, what? Its acoustic signal, intended to warn pedestrians of its existence at low speeds (less than 10 km/h), was emitting only a murmur, deemed undetectable to cyclists or the visually impaired. GM was compelled to provide a free software update to increase the volume of the signal.

Ironically, this model was subject to a recall in 2024… because its alert was too loud!

| Photo: D.Rufiange

2. Volkswagen ID. Buzz: too much room on the bench seat

The charming 2025 ID. Buzz (771 units in Canada and 5,637 in the United States) had a unique design flaw: its rear bench seat measured over 48 inches wide. According to FMVSS standards, such a space allows for accommodating three passengers. Problem was, the vehicle was only equipped with two seatbelts in that row. To correct this, Volkswagen is adding rigid panels to visually "shrink" the space, thus fixing the blunder of a European design team that hadn’t taken into proper account strict American regulations.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe | Photo: K.Soltani

3. Jeep 4xe: sand at the heart of the engine

Imagine foundry sand trapped inside the 2.0L engines of 2023–2025 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe models (112,859 units worldwide, including 5,658 in Canada). Doesn’t sound like a good idea. This granular residue risks causing breakdowns, power loss or even fires.

Stellantis is inspecting and replacing the engines free of charge, while owners are advised to listen for any suspicious clicking noises. Anyone else see irony in the fact that sand could get the better of one of the automotive world’s greatest off-roaders?

Screen in the Ford Mustang GT | Photo: D.Heyman

4. Ford: the finicky backup camera

Ford made a major contribution to recall totals again in 2025. In this case, it recalled 1.46 million vehicles (Mustang, F-250, Edge 2015–2019) the screen displays which could get distorted or go completely black while in reverse. Goodbye visibility, hello collision risk. A simple free software update fixed the problem, but this case was just one of 152 recalls issued by Ford over the course of the year.

Ford Maverick | Photo: Ford

5. Ford Maverick and Escape: the fatal label

At the other extreme, though still involving Ford, was this ultra-targeted recall affecting only two vehicles: one 2025 Maverick, and one 2025 Escape. Seems a supplier mislabelled the electronic control units (ECU), leading to a risk of overheating and brake failure. Ford had to issue a recall of two units over a labelling error.

On a more serious note, all recalls are important – otherwise, presumably, they wouldn’t have been issued - and owners must ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out. Still, you have to admit some cases are enough to make you smile...