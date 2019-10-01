Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

2020 Chevrolet Blazer: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know about the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer SUV. When a model gets itself banned from a baseball stadium, is that a good sign or bad?

When I was handed the keys to the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer, I told myself I was Micheal J. Fox taking possession of Doc’s DeLorean. Not that I expected anything as dramatic as Marty McFly heading Back to the Future in a blaze of speed, it was just that I was aware the first Blazer dated back all the way to 1969. With a history – and baggage – like that, there would be no shortage of things to fill my Top 10.

# 1 All because of the Jeep

The Blazer project started bouncing around the walls of General Motors HQ after the company decided it needed to come up with a response to the International Harvester Scout and the Ford Bronco, themselves conjured into being as a riposte to the Jeep CJ.

Now, car historians have agreed to discern the title of First American SUV on the 1960 Scout 80. Check out images of the model online and you’ll probably agree with me that that 4X4’s look was as fabulous as it was naive. As for the Bronco (1965 to 1996), it’s currently on most everyone’s lips since Ford has just presented its resurrected version after a quarter-century in dry dock. As for the Jeep CJ, its history is so rich it deserves a treatise all on its own. For another time…

International Scout 80
Photo: Auto123
International Scout 80

# 2 A pickup first

With those three popular rivals on posters on the design studio wall, GM’s engineers at the time came up with a (detachable) interior placed on the platform of the K5, one of the full-size pickup models that were part of the C/K family, and thus was born the K5 Blazer (the Jimmy at GMC). Bizarrely, though the letter C was used to designate a rear-wheel-drive powertrain, and K a 4X4 set-up, the K5 Blazer was available in two-wheel-drive configuration until 1982.

1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer
Photo: Chevrolet
1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer

You May Also Like

Comparison: 2020 Chevrolet Blazer vs 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Comparison: 2020 Chevrolet Blazer vs 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

How to choose between the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe? The latter is more mature and perfected, but the former has an engaging RS ver...

Production of the Chevrolet Blazer Temporarily Halted in Mexico

Production of the Chevrolet Blazer Temporarily Halted in ...

Chevrolet has temporarily halted production of the Blazer SUV in Mexico. The current conflict between GM and its workers in the U.S. has resulted in a shorta...

Chevrolet’s New 2019 Blazer, Revived but Transformed

Chevrolet’s New 2019 Blazer, Revived but Transformed

Chevrolet unveiled its revived but utterly transformed new Chevrolet Blazer, back after more than 10 years away, but now a contemporary, urban crossover SUV.

More Articles

From this author

Michel Crépault
Articles By
Michel Crépault
2020 Cadillac XT6
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
Article
The 2020 Kia Sorento
2020 Kia Sorento: 10 Things Worth Knowing
Article
2020 Volvo XC90 / 2020 Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40 vs Volvo XC90: 10 Things Worth Kno...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 