We've gathered together 10 key models from Acura's Canadian history to remind us of the brand's good times in the land of maple syrup. Enjoy!

The Acura brand is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Canada this month. Since its arrival in the Great White North in 1987, the automaker has sold just under 600,000 vehicles here. While the automaker is correctly focused on the future, with the arrival of its first electric SUV in 2024 and the return of the Integra nameplate to the lineup later this year, we also, correctly, wanted to take a peek back at the past of Acura, a brand created from scratch for the North American market, don’t forget.

There's no doubt that the most memorable and influential car in the Acura lineage is the NSX. The supercar launched in the early 90s and lasted fifteen years before Acura HQ ended the career of the first generation.

Acura's - or Honda's in some markets - first foray into this rarified atmosphere had its share of success of over the years, built on the consensus view that the NSX was really the ideal supercar adapted to everyday use; it also benefited from a reputation for being very reliable, in contrast with some other exotic cars.

The latest version of the NSX, while technologically advanced, has unfortunately fallen short of attaining to achieve the same cult status as its predecessor among fans of the genre. Although you never know, maybe the story will be different in 15 years or so.

