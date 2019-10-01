Back to School: 9 Used Vehicles to Fit Every Student Type

These days, a large percentage of students opt to get around by public transport instead of by car, in the city but also in the suburbs. The cost of maintaining and operating a vehicle, whether new or used, can be a big drag on the finances of any student, and certainly makes the train, bus, metro or bicycle a much more attractive option.

That said, there’s a lot to be said for the freedom that having a car affords. And there’s a way to do it without breaking your student budget. For starters, opting for a subcompact or compact car is a smart, even necessary decision, simply because these models are more fuel-economical and less expensive to maintain.

Of course, the student body is made up of all sorts of different personality types, with their own preferences, tastes and styles. We figured we’d dig up what we consider THE perfect vehicle for the nine most common student types out there. For the exercise, we gave each of them a theoretical budget of $10,000 – enough to get your hands on a decent ride!

The Penny-Pincher

An obvious category, and a personality type that many, many students will recognize themselves in! The budget-minded student wants to avoid disastrous repair costs as much as possible. The Toyota Yaris subcompact is without a doubt one of the most durable models on the market. Its 1.5L 4-cylinder engine is not exactly heavy artillery, but in terms of reliability, it can’t be beat. What’s more, its fuel consumption is downright stingy. It doesn’t deliver much in terms of driving pleasure, but the budget-minded student will take what they can get with this money-saving little Japanese car.