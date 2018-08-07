Top 10 All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles to Tackle Winter

Auto123 takes a look at the current market and chooses the top 10 all-wheel-drive vehicles that will help consumers take on the coming winter

Like it or not, winter is on the horizon and approaching fact. In many parts of Canada, roads will be blanketed in snow within the next few weeks.

Those who are currently in the market for a new vehicle offering all-wheel traction are faced with a happy problem: there has never been more choice available when it comes to finding the right AWD car, SUV or truck.

And so at Auto123 we made like a car buyer to find the best picks, across a variety of segments and vehicle formats.

Populated with everything from affordable compact SUVs and big 4X4 pickups and standard-issue sedans, this list consists of 10 all-new or recently updated models that represent good choices as the cold season approaches. Note that we intentionally stuck to mass-market brands, leaving out the luxury marques.

1 — Ford Escape