Here is our annual guide to summer tires and all-season tires in Canada for 2024. Previously, we presented a summary of the recommended summer and all-season tires for cars and small SUVs. Today, we look at tires for larger SUVs and pickups. And finally, we'll have a chapter dedicated to tires for electric vehicles. See also: Buying Guide: The Best All-Season Tires for Cars and Small SUVs in Canada for 2024 This section of our summer and all-season tire feature is dedicated to products for larger SUVs and light-duty trucks. Keep in mind of course that the majority of models in those categories share the same or nearly the same platform as smaller vehicles made by the same brand. Many of the products mentioned in our guide for cars and small SUVs are available in sizes suitable for larger vehicles.

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss | Photo: Chevrolet

The current trend...

That said, in recent years, most automakers producing pickup trucks and SUVs have begun to offer more rugged-looking versions of their vehicles. While not really all-terrain vehicles as such, those variants, from the smallest to the largest, are offered with more aggressive, rugged-looking tires. You'll have gathered that we're talking about small SUVs like the Bronco Sport, as well as true off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Land Rover Defender. Some will most likely never see mud or demanding trails, but no matter - if they’re going to look the part, they need the right rubber. In any case, owners of those off-road focused vehicles will eventually have to change their tires; and some will even go so far as to opt for less aggressive and, above all, less noisy tires! So read on.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor | Photo: D.Rufiange

We also touch on tires for heavy-duty truck variants such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet ZR2 lines, which are more regularly used for truly demanding excursions. Off-road tire manufacturers are numerous and offer a wide range of products. Before making a choice, do your homework and take the time to study what's on offer. As far as I'm concerned, my advice is to opt for a product from a well-known brand. Of course, you have a budget to respect (and personal tastes guiding you), but be aware that the bargains offered by unknown brands may disappoint you in the long run. Incidentally, many of these aggressively treaded tires display the little winter logo of the mountain silhouette with the snowflake at its centre. This means that the tire can be used legally in winter. But it might not be as capable as expected, especially if the tire is clearly too wide. Remember, too, that excessive widths that cause the tire to protrude from the fenders can get you into trouble with the police!

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon concept, with BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires | Photo: Jeep

BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 | Photo: Goodrich

BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 First and foremost: BF Goodrich (part of the Michelin family) needs no introduction, even as it faces new challengers due to increasing competition. The KO2 is even offered as original equipment on certain models. It stands out for its competence and durability, and is a smart choice for winter driving too.

Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tire | Photo: Goodyear

Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Like BF Goodrich's K02, the Wrangler Duratrac is a well-recognized product that is generally highly appreciated by its users. Goodyear is a trustworthy brand, and its Duratrac, also installed as original equipment on certain models by some vehicle manufacturers, has already proved its worth on off-road excursions. Its sidewall tread pattern makes it a wise choice for demanding touring enthusiasts. If you do a lot of highway driving, the Wrangler SR-A model would be more recommendable.

Yokohama Geolandar G017 tire | Photo: Yokohama

Yokohama Geolandar G017 The G017 is one of Yokohama's newest products on the market. It doesn't replace the excellent G015 (which we've already covered here after a mid-term test), but in off-road situations, especially for the more robust SUVs and trucks, it should prove even more effective. For those really serious about off-road excursions, take a look at the W/T G003, while for highway use, it's probably best to check out the new, “all-conditions” (winter-approved) G056 tire.

Nokian Outpost nAT tire | Photo: Nokian

The Nokian Outpost nAT tire, on a Jeep | Photo: E.Descarries

Nokian Outpost nAT Still fitted on one of my vehicles, a Jeep TJ, the Outpost has so far proved very capable in both winter and summer. When it was launched a few years ago, it was manufactured in Russia. But today, the tire is produced at the Finnish manufacturer's Tennessee plant (you’ll now find the nAT letters on its sidewalls as an identifier). This tire might not be available everywhere, especially in big-box stores, but most distributors and dealers can easily find it for you.

Toyo Open Country tire | Photo: Toyo

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek, with Toyo Open Country tires | Photo: Nissan

Toyo Open Country This excellent Japanese product needs no introduction. It can even be found as original equipment on some new vehicle models. Its latest AT 3 version comes with one of three tread designs, depending on the degree of grip you're looking for. This newest model is less noisy on dry pavement than previous generations.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator, with Falken Wild Peak A/T tires | Photo: Jeep

Falken Wild Peak A/T Over time, Japanese manufacturer Falken (part of the Sumitomo Group of companies) has carved out an enviable place for itself in the off-road or aggressive tire segment. The tire is now included as original equipment on some smaller SUVs coming out of the factory, and it might be the tire you're looking for if your truck or SUV is on the smaller side.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo tire | Photo: Bridgestone

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited, with Bridgestone Dueler tires | Photo: Ford

Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo Bridgestone is another of those major tire makers that enjoys an excellent reputation. Its Dueler A/T Revo may look a little less aggressive than the competition, but the tire is highly efficient and, above all, quiet on the road. Note that Bridgestone owns the American brand Firestone, whose Destination M /T 2 is more aggressive and noisier, but ideal for larger pickups.

Continental Terrain Contact tire | Photo: Continental

The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, with Continental Terrain Contact tires | Photo: Honda