Winter Tires in 2024-2025 : Introduction

Auto123.com presents its winter tire buying guide for 2024-2025. Today, a summary of the current state of affairs in winter tires for Canadian consumers. Tomorrow, the best winter tires for cars and small SUVs. Sunday, the best winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks!

If you're reading this, it's likely you're interested in the winter tires currently offered by the industry's many manufacturers. Which only makes sense since you care about your safety and that of your passengers. Even if you’re not directly concerned, maybe you want to keep abreast of the latest developments in the field. Because developments there are these days!

Should I change my winter tires?

Of course, the first question to ask is whether you need to change your tires. If you know anything about tires, you can inspect your winter tires yourself before having them put on to your vehicle.

The first concern should be wear. If you have the necessary tools, including a small tread depth gauge, this will tell you how much “bite” is left in your tires. Generally speaking, you don't want your tires to have more than half the observed wear.

Then there's the use you make of your vehicle to consider. If you only cover a short distance in winter, your tires may stay effective over a longer period of time. However, make sure they don't get too “old”; many car manufacturers suggest no more than six years' use.

Other trade associations suggest that tires should be inspected after seven years, even if they are stored properly during the off-season. The various materials of which tires are made can dry out. If in doubt, consult a real expert in the field.

Nexen Winterguard tire | Photo: Nexen

Which tires do I need?

We're a long way from the days when it was enough to fit snow grips to the rear wheels (that was when most cars were rear-wheel drive only). Today tire manufacturers produce tires for many specific applications.

Of course, the persistent image we have of a winter tire (don't call them “snow tires”) as a big rubber mass with multiple deep grooves and notches in the tread, made to get you out of any snow accumulation, is misleading.

Many modern vehicles are now offered with some form of all-wheel drive, while others have four-wheel drive on command. Most others are front-wheel drive, a configuration that is well-conceived for moving a vehicle in snow. Many vehicles have traction electronically controlled by the brakes.

More ice than snow

On top of which, nowadays, most of our roads are cleared fairly quickly after a snowfall, which often leaves motorists with a very smooth, even slippery road surface to contend with. This is where the principle of a winter tire designed for ice is most important.

Of all kinds

Today, manufacturers offer multi-function winter tires (the most effective on the market), tires designed for both winter and summer (so-called winter-approved, or ‘homologued’ tires), tires for EVs (which have to work on producing a quieter ride) and specialized tires for pickups and the off-roading they might do.

Subaru Forester Wilderness | Photo: D.Boshouwers

What are the best tires?

Not surprisingly, the most effective winter tires recommended in our guide are also generally more expensive products. If only that weren’t so, but it is – you get what you pay for.

Over the years that we've been putting together this guide, we've featured top-of-the-range winter tires that we've tested over various distances or long-term on new or older vehicles. The opinions expressed here are the result of actual tests, not just hearsay.

And the cheapest?

We also delve into slightly less expensive tires that cater to the needs of vehicle owners on a budget. Some of these tires can be surprisingly effective, but they will always lag behind the major brands in terms of capabilities.

Finally, many motorists (especially older ones or those living in colder regions) rely solely on studded tires, ice being their biggest concern. With the exception of a few specialist brands (including Nokian and Continental), most studded tires are only available with second-quality brands. What's more, studded tires are often unsuitable for underground parking. Not to mention the fact that they can be noisy and unpleasant to drive on.

To avoid

Over the past few years, a number of new brands have appeared on the market, mostly foreign (read Asian). Unless there's been a significant change or evolution, it's hard to recommend them, as the only feedback we’ve gotten comes from online users or tire retailers. General rule is this: Beware of really discount prices!

Used tires are, as a rule, to be avoided or at least approached with caution. If you do spot a bargain, bring along a knowledgeable person if you can, who can read the date of manufacture and condition of the tires. And make sure the tires are the right size for your vehicle.

You should also look out for equivalent tire sizes, i.e. tires with the same outside diameter as the original ones, but with smaller rims that will accept cheaper tires. These rims will then have to clear the brakes (whose dimensions have recently increased).

Bear in mind that changing wheel and tire dimensions can influence the behavior of your vehicle, which manufacturers' engineers have designed for specific wheel and tire dimensions.

Tomorrow: The Best Winter Tires for Cars and Small SUVs in 2024-2025

Sunday: The Best Winter Tires for Large SUVs and Pickups in 2024-2025