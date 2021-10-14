Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
All the Plug-In Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2022: Too Many to Count? Not Yet

Auto123 presents its 2022 overview of the plug-in hybrid SUVs that are currently or soon will be available in Canada.

Last year, our overview of PHEV SUVs available in the Canadian market listed no fewer than 17 distinct models. Not surprisingly, the number of plug-in hybrid SUVs – models with a gasoline engine but also an electric motor that can be recharged - is larger than ever in 2022. Here's our look at the SUVs you should consider if you're shopping for a PHEV in SUV form.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The next-generation pluggable Outlander is due to arrive in the fall as a 2023 model, and even though it technically belongs on the 2023 list to come, it's our duty to talk about it. For one thing, there are still some units out there of the existing PHEV model that’s been on the market for a few years now. For another, this SUV has been and continues to be a particular favourite of Canadian motorists.

In any event, the new variant arriving imminently is if nothing else far more modern than the model it replaces. Not only does the 4-cylinder engine generate more power (114 hp vs 80 in the past), but the rear electric motor is now rated at 134 hp, up from 90.

What's more, its range in purely electric mode is longer. That in itself should provide a strong incentive for customers, although those customers now have a lot more choice in the pluggable compact SUV segment, so we’ll see if the new Outlander PHEV can maintain its popularity.

