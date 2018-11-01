Two weeks ago we gave you a look at the cars offering the best resale value on the market according to J.D. Power. Today, we present the best investments among SUVs, minivans and pickup trucks, in 12 different categories.

1 – Small SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

Redesigned last year, the Crosstrek has been improved to the point it’s a better choice than ever in this segment. Add to that its excellent all-wheel-drive system and you can understand why used-car buyers are so hot for this vehicle.

The Jeep Renegade and Kia Sportage finished tied for second.

