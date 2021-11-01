Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2021-2022. Today, our picks of the Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada this year.

Compact SUVs are the inheritors of buyers who may have in the past shopped in the mid-size sedan category, but have left it even though many cars in that segment are still available on the market in 2021-2022.

Unlike some subcompact options, these SUVs are roomy enough for a family of four (two adults and two young ‘uns) and generally offer more ground clearance and all-wheel drive – wouldn’t want to get stuck in a snowbank when dropping the kids off at school, now would we. In fact AWD, in 2021, is very often part of the standard equipment of these SUVs. A note of caution, however, for those currently shopping for a compact SUV: some of the base models come out of the factory with two-wheel drive only.

Just like our subcompact crossover top 10 ranking, the order of this list is irrelevant, and frankly the vehicles on this list are all very good choices.

Without further ado, here is our list of the top 10 compact SUVs available in Canada in 2021-2022 (inventory shortages notwithstanding!).

Toyota RAV4