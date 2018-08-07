Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada for 2021 and 2022: Our Small Crossover Picks

Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2021-2022. Today, our Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021.

Is there anyone in Canada who still doubts the supremacy of SUVs in the market? Sales of “traditional cars” continue to decline, as consumers herd en masse towards any vehicle that has “SUV” or “crossover” in its nomenclature. It’s no surprise then that in 2021-2022, the small SUV segment is more crowded and competitive than ever.

Here then are our top 10 picks in this niche. There's no set order, just 10 great vehicles to consider if you're looking at buying a small crossover.

Jeep Compass

This little Jeep can at least boast about having a larger, more muscular body than its sibling, the even-littler Jeep Renegade. While it doesn't offer the same driving experience as the best entries in the subcompact SUV segment, the Compass is at its best in Trailhawk version, which carries the "Trail Rated" badge. So attired, the Compass is well-equipped to venture into rough terrain.

Of course, expectations are best kept reasonable - this is no rival to the famed Jeep Wrangler. But it’s still surprisingly able.

Note also that the Compass is the oldest model in the segment, its current iteration having appeared on the market in 2007, well before the small-SUV craze really started to shake things up.

See also: Jeep Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 Compass

See also: A Reworked Jeep Compass Will Appear at Chicago Auto Show

See also: 2022 Jeep Compass pictures

Jeep Compass
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass, from above
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Compass, from above
Jeep Compass, interior
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Compass, interior

