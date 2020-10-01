Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 13: The Best 4x4s on the Market for 2020... and into 2021

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

As it’s been for a few years now, one of the strongest trends in 2020 within the automotive industry is the popularity of models with at least a robust appearance. The trend is towards off-roading and to tough 4x4s; automakers have been happy to oblige the demand for vehicles capable of venturing far from the paved road.

Back in 2018, we were already painting a picture of the growing popularity of this vehicle segment, but as we revisit the domain now, we can only admire how much the offer has grown in two years. And very likely this is only the beginning, as several other 4x4s will be added to manufacturers’ lineups in the coming months and years. Here is our overview of the best 4x4s available on the market... or which will be in the coming months.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon / Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Once again, we start this tour with the most famous 4x4 of the planet, the Jeep Wrangler. Its capabilities need no further introduction in 2020-2021. And the lineup of this ultimate American 4x4 continues to expand with the integration of the very first Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid. The Wrangler 4xe is even designed to be driven in pure electric mode for a short distance. And that's not all, because a variant with a V8 HEMI engine is under development.

Let's not forget the Gladiator either, the pickup that uses several of the Wrangler's mechanical components, though not – at least for now! - the electrified powertrain.

See also: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-door Review : The True Wrangler

See also: Technical Specifications: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

Jeep Gladiator
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator

You May Also Like

Top 10 SUVs for RVing in 2018

Top 10 SUVs for RVing in 2018

While many like the greater versatility offered by SUVs for pulling their trailers and RVs, it’s worth keeping in mind that even the biggest utility models h...

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

The semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards are now known. Despite the pandemic complicating matters, NACTOY jury members will endeavour to evaluate the vehicl...

Get off the road! Top 10 Best 4X4s on the Market

Get off the road! Top 10 Best 4X4s on the Market

We present the Top 10 Best 4X4 off-road models for summer 2018, because who doesn’t like playing in the mud and the dirt, especially when you’re comfortable ...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2021 GMC Canyon AT4
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Review: Not Quite a Color...
Review
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Review: Pretty Persuasion
Review
2021 Toyota Venza
2021 Toyota Venza First Drive: An Old Friend,...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on November 18
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will ...
Video
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 