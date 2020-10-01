Once again this year, Auto123 presents the most new affordable cars in Canada in 2020-21.

The cost of living continues to rise and the trying last few months of this pandemic-ravaged year have certainly led many Canadian households to look very closely at their budgets. At the same time, since the spring of 2020 we’ve seen a marked trend in Canada away from public transit to the passenger car – and understandably so. But while some can afford to walk into a luxury-brand showroom to choose their new vehicle, others have ends to make meet, and buying a new car means a considerable, perhaps unplanned expense.

What's more, it's important to remember that the sub-compact car category is in long-term decline, which makes getting an affordable vehicle that much more challenging. Fortunately, there are still some bargains to be had in this increasingly expensive industry, which we did the rounds of to unearth the best bargains. Without further ado, here are the 10 most affordable cars in Canada at the end of 2020... plus two honourable mentions that manage to sneak in under the $20,000 mark.

12th place: Subaru Impreza Convenience 2021 manual transmission $19,995 + $1,675 in fees