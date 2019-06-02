Despite all the attention given in the automotive industry to electric vehicles, autonomous driving, new technologies, SUVs vs cars, plug-in hybrid systems and the like, one reality remains unchanged in North America: pickup trucks continue to be the most popular choice for consumers buying a vehicle.
Of course, even in the pickup domain there’s much talk of electricity as manufacturers look for ways to make this type of transportation greener. Nonetheless, North American motorists love their trucks, and there’s no sign of that love affair abating in 2020.
Here then is an overview of the most notable products coming down the pike in the light-duty truck domain in 2020.
1 — Ford Super Duty
Now that Ram and GM have renewed the heavy-duty variants of their popular pickups, it’s Ford turn to kick at the can. The 2020 Super Duty will feature a new 7.3L V8 with an output of 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. As for the 6.7L Power Stroke V8, for 2020 it gets a boost in power to 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. The base engine remains the 6.2L V8.
There’s also a new ultra-rugged 10-speed automatic transmission making its debut with the new Super Duty. We’re expecting as well that the truck will have increased load and towing capacities.
We’ll know a lot more next week as we head to Arizona for a first drive of the new Ford Super Duty, so stay tuned.