Despite all the attention given in the automotive industry to electric vehicles, autonomous driving, new technologies, SUVs vs cars, plug-in hybrid systems and the like, one reality remains unchanged in North America: pickup trucks continue to be the most popular choice for consumers buying a vehicle.

Of course, even in the pickup domain there’s much talk of electricity as manufacturers look for ways to make this type of transportation greener. Nonetheless, North American motorists love their trucks, and there’s no sign of that love affair abating in 2020.

Here then is an overview of the most notable products coming down the pike in the light-duty truck domain in 2020.

1 — Ford Super Duty