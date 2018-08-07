Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021, according to their sales performances in 2019. Today, our Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021.

Next week: Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021

Ranking the full roster of available sub-compact SUVs has become a fairly complicated exercise, because in 2020 – and even more so in 2021 - small SUVs have become separated into two groups: sub-compact models and very small ones – you know them, those that are barely more practical than the sub-compact cars they’re based on.

And since – hats off to automakers here - there are almost no more bad choices, we decided to go with last year's sales figures, not least because those statistics were not influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2019-2020

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 1) Hyundai Kona

2020 Hyundai Kona, profile
Photo: Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Kona, profile

Are we surprised to see the Hyundai crossover at the top of this list? Not at all. Since its arrival in 2018, the fun-to-drive crossover has been a hit (or almost) everywhere it goes. Its trendy silhouette is a definite factor, but so is the variety of available variants (two combustion-engine Konas and an all-electric one), which helpfully draws in a wider range of potential buyers.

On top of it all, an even more dynamic Kona is in the works, courtesy Hyundai’s performance-focused N Division.

25,817 units sold in Canada in 2019, while 73,326 Konas found suitors south of the border; those numbers say as much about Americans' love of larger vehicles as they do about our open-armed embrace of the cute-as-a-Koala Kona.

(Generally the rule of thumb when comparing sales in Canada and the U.S. is to use the same factor-of-ten estimate that applies to the respective populations of the two countries. By that measure, the Kona would, to be considered as popular in the U.S. as here, have had to sell in the neighborhood of 258,000 units there.)

See also: Comparison: 2020 Hyundai Kona vs 2021 Kia Seltos

2020 Hyundai Kona, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Kona, three-quarters rear
2020 Hyundai Kona, interior
Photo: Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Kona, interior

You May Also Like

Comparison: 2020 Hyundai Kona vs 2021 Kia Seltos

Comparison: 2020 Hyundai Kona vs 2021 Kia Seltos

How to choose between the 2020 Hyundai Kona and the brand-new 2021 Kia Seltos? We size up the close cousins and try to pick a favourite among these two model...

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2020

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles in Canada...

Winter? Bring it on! Once again Auto123.com brings you our updated ranking of the Top 10 most affordable all-wheel-drive vehicles sold in Canada in 2020.

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018

We present Auto123.com’s top 10 subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018, with their own strengths and apt to meet different needs. The competition was fierce!

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible
2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Sees the Light ...
Article
Prototype version of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos
All-New 2022 Volkswagen Taos To Get an All-Ne...
Article
Polestar Precept concept
Polestar Confirms Production Version of the P...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Will Present Next-Gen MDX Prototype on Oct. 14
Acura Will Present Next-Gen M...
Video
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 