Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021, according to their sales performances in 2019. Today, our Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021.
Ranking the full roster of available sub-compact SUVs has become a fairly complicated exercise, because in 2020 – and even more so in 2021 - small SUVs have become separated into two groups: sub-compact models and very small ones – you know them, those that are barely more practical than the sub-compact cars they’re based on.
And since – hats off to automakers here - there are almost no more bad choices, we decided to go with last year's sales figures, not least because those statistics were not influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
1) Hyundai Kona
Are we surprised to see the Hyundai crossover at the top of this list? Not at all. Since its arrival in 2018, the fun-to-drive crossover has been a hit (or almost) everywhere it goes. Its trendy silhouette is a definite factor, but so is the variety of available variants (two combustion-engine Konas and an all-electric one), which helpfully draws in a wider range of potential buyers.
On top of it all, an even more dynamic Kona is in the works, courtesy Hyundai’s performance-focused N Division.
25,817 units sold in Canada in 2019, while 73,326 Konas found suitors south of the border; those numbers say as much about Americans' love of larger vehicles as they do about our open-armed embrace of the cute-as-a-Koala Kona.
(Generally the rule of thumb when comparing sales in Canada and the U.S. is to use the same factor-of-ten estimate that applies to the respective populations of the two countries. By that measure, the Kona would, to be considered as popular in the U.S. as here, have had to sell in the neighborhood of 258,000 units there.)