Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021, according to their sales performances in 2019. Today, our Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021.

Ranking the full roster of available sub-compact SUVs has become a fairly complicated exercise, because in 2020 – and even more so in 2021 - small SUVs have become separated into two groups: sub-compact models and very small ones – you know them, those that are barely more practical than the sub-compact cars they’re based on.

And since – hats off to automakers here - there are almost no more bad choices, we decided to go with last year's sales figures, not least because those statistics were not influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

1) Hyundai Kona