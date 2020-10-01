All-wheel drive has become a pervasive technology in the automotive industry, especially in Canada, where our challenging climate makes motorists extra cautious, and extra appreciative of good help from their vehicle. A good set of tires, for example, is de rigueur, and then there’s having an all-wheel drivetrain. And the good news is that it doesn't have to cost an astronomical amount of money to get into a new vehicle fitted with such a system.

Once again this year, we've compiled a list of the 10 most affordable 4WD vehicles in the country, based on their MSRP. Of course, monthly promotions can sometimes change the rankings, so you’ll want to take that into account if you’re a serious bargain hunter.

So without further ado, here's our list of the lowest priced AWD models for the 2021 model year, starting with the most expensive in the group. Please note that prices shown do not include applicable fees and taxes.

10 - 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX i-Activ at $26,050