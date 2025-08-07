Our roundup of the best sport utility vehicles of the 2025 vintage begins with subcompact models. This segment is gaining popularity as manufacturers continue to find ways to offer more power from smaller engines and more space from smaller footprints. Here are our 10 picks, in alphabetical order.

Auto123 presents three all-star teams of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2025-26. Today, our look at the Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2025-2026, in alphabetical order.

Having entered the market for the 2024 model-year, the Buick Envista is another of the interesting new entries in the subcompact SUV segment. And in its case, as is the norm with Buick, the priority is on the styling. With its sleek, coupe-like design, the Envista looks more expensive than it is.

Beyond that, it shares its platform with the Chevrolet Trax, so it offers a spacious interior for the segment and a comfortable ride.

While in an ideal world the Envista would be offered with an all-wheel drive powertrain, the little SUV remains a great choice for those who want a stylish subcompact SUV that’s relatively reasonably priced.

Specifications of the 2025 Buick Envista

Our review of the 2025 Buick Envista