Top 11 Sure Buys on the Automotive Market in 2020

Once again this year, we're back with a list of the safest bets available on the new-vehicle market for 2020. It's not just about reliability or build quality here, nor solely performance, efficiency or cargo space.

Rather, what we're looking to do with this Top 10 - sorry, Top 11 - list is to highlight the vehicles in each category that do well in all the criteria listed above. In other words, here are in our view the best all-around choices by popular niche. We ignored the luxury categories for this exercise. We also should mention that, like last year, in 2020 the vast majority of new vehicles on the market are good choices.

1 - Subcompact car: Hyundai Accent