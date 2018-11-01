Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Top 25 New Models Coming Soon, According to Car and Driver

Time to look ahead at the future, because maybe that’s the thing to do in this age of the pandemic. American automotive magazine Car and Driver recently published its list of 25 most notable models expected to debut over the next few years. We peruse this intriguing lineup of vehicles and give you our two-cents-worth.

Oh, and don't think that these 25 upcoming models are the only ones planned for the few years. Even though the pandemic is currently affecting the entire industry, the automotive world is preparing for what's next... and the resumption of production as soon as possible!

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Corvette Z06

According to the folks at Car and Driver, the new Corvette's next iteration is due sometime in 2022. We can also expect to see a variety of versions of the model, which, lest you forget, now uses a centrally located engine.

Chevrolet has gotten us used to many of the sports car's different variants over the years, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the ZR1 badge coming back later on. As for the future Z06, a naturally-aspirated V8 engine will probably be the designated choice for under the hood, while on-road performance is likely to be more spicy.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06, profile
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Corvette Z06, profile

2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS

Porsche 718 GT4 RS
Photo: Porsche
Porsche 718 GT4 RS

Still in the ultra-sporty segment, Porsche is busy working on pushing the limits of its most affordable coupe even further. After the GT4, the RS badge would theoretically mark the end point for this generation of the coupe. As for the 4.0L naturally aspirated 6-cylinder engine, it should be more muscular than ever in this track-ready car.

