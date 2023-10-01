Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable vehicles that will be arriving in 2022-2023. Today, the cars!

Good years and bad, the automotive industry has always continued to change. Out with the old, in with the new. But right now, we’d say we’re blessed – or condemned – to be living in interesting times. This is a field in full flux. And that’s what makes lists likes these so much fun! Here, once again, is our list of the most anticipated vehicles for the next few months and into next year. As is our custom since we started this exercise, we have separated the panoply of new products on the way into three main categories: Cars and sports cars, utility vehicles and the new elephant in the room, electric vehicles.

Note that with the rise of electric models, we may have to change this list next year. For this first part, we're going to take a look at the cars and, above all, the sports cars that still manage to surprise us with the higher-than-average adrenaline levels they deliver. Let's get to the cars!

2023 Acura Integra