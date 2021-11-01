The 2023 Acura Integra will be available for reservation by March 10. Rather than a normal arrival on the market, the whole thing will be based on a priority list.

Reservations can be made online and will of course involve the participating dealers, according to the announcement made by Acura's American division. We contacted Acura Canada to find out what will apply our market, and were informed that a announcement regarding the procedure here will be made shortly. We will update you when the information comes in.

As for hte U.S., the order book opens on the reborn Acura even though we still don't have many details about the car or even official images of the interior. To draw buyers’ interest, Acura will likely share more information before March 10, including official shots of what's inside.

Either way, we know the package won't be far removed from the Civic, both in terms of looks and mechanical makeup. That's what shocked some enthusiasts upset about the use of the Integra name on such a model. Rather than reviving a model that marked a generation and is fondly remembered by fans, the new Integra lines up as the latest in a long tradition of bringing a luxury variant of the Civic to Acura.

We'll be keeping a close eye on announcements, both in terms of the reservation process in Canada and the details surrounding the vehicle.

