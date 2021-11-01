Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Acura Will Take Reservations on 2023 Integra Starting in March

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The 2023 Acura Integra will be available for reservation by March 10. Rather than a normal arrival on the market, the whole thing will be based on a priority list.

Reservations can be made online and will of course involve the participating dealers, according to the announcement made by Acura's American division. We contacted Acura Canada to find out what will apply our market, and were informed that a announcement regarding the procedure here will be made shortly. We will update you when the information comes in.

As for hte U.S., the order book opens on the reborn Acura even though we still don't have many details about the car or even official images of the interior. To draw buyers’ interest, Acura will likely share more information before March 10, including official shots of what's inside.

Either way, we know the package won't be far removed from the Civic, both in terms of looks and mechanical makeup. That's what shocked some enthusiasts upset about the use of the Integra name on such a model. Rather than reviving a model that marked a generation and is fondly remembered by fans, the new Integra lines up as the latest in a long tradition of bringing a luxury variant of the Civic to Acura.

We'll be keeping a close eye on announcements, both in terms of the reservation process in Canada and the details surrounding the vehicle.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

You May Also Like

Acura Shows off Styling of its 2023 Integra, in Prototype Form

Acura Shows off Styling of its 2023 Integra, in Prototype...

Acura showed off the exterior design of its reborn Integra model tonight ahead of a fuller unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week. We’ll know more ...

The 2023 Acura Integra Takes Shape, As a 5-Door Hatchback

The 2023 Acura Integra Takes Shape, As a 5-Door Hatchback

The first teaser image of the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra reveals that the car will be a 5-door hatchback model; we also see a very stylized silhouette. For ...

Images of the 2023 Acura Integra’s Interior Surface Online

Images of the 2023 Acura Integra’s Interior Surface Online

Unofficial images of the reborn 2023 Acura Integra's interior have surfaced online, and they reveal an approach that’s both different from and quite similar ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53
Mercedes-AMG EQE Makes Its Official Debut
Article
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Bolt Production Is Set to Resume on...
Article
Alfa Romeo Confirms a Small All-Electric SUV ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Outside the Buffalo Auto Show
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is...
Video
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 