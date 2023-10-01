Top 30 Models Expected in 2022-2023: The Electric Vehicles

Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will be arriving in 2022-2023. Today, the electric vehicles!
Just as the automotive industry never stops, neither do we. Here once again is our list of the most anticipated new vehicle models set to debut in the coming months and/or years. As is customary since we started this annual exercise, we have separated our survey into three main categories: Cars and sports cars, SUVs and pickups, and electric vehicles.
Note that with the avalanche of electric models starting to barrel down upon us, we may just have to change this list as soon as next year.
For this third and final segment of our look forward, we take a brief look at electric vehicles, because the electric tidal wave is coming and you should know about it!
2023 Audi A6 e-tron
The four-ringed German manufacturer has made it a priority to go electric. It has said so on numerous occasions, and it has backed up the words with action: Audi already has two versions of the e-tron utility vehicle and two other versions of the sporty e-tron GT in its lineup.
And that's not all, because the Q4 e-tron is expected to hit the road soon.
However, Audi is wise not to forget its customers who are used to large, comfortable sedans, and the Audi A6 e-tron concept presented earlier in 2021 in Shanghai shows what the company’s midsize – and electric – sedan of the future will be like.
That future promises to be pretty impressive. If the figures put forward by the brand are anything to go by, the sedan will be capable of driving around 700 km on a single charge according to WLTP figures, so a little less in North America.