Here is the eighth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the mass-market all-electric vehicles available in Canada in 2024-2025.
See also : 2023 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids
Today, we take a look at the battery-electric EVs – or “full EVs” – available on the Canadian market today, specifically those not in the luxury segments. We have a separate guide for luxury EVs coming in the next few days. And that’s for a very simple reason: there are simply far, far more electric model available on the market compared to even two years ago.
And by the way, this may come as a surprise to some, but almost every single major manufacturer that operates in Canada has an EV in their showroom.
Nuts and bolts
Typically, BEVs will be charged on a Level 2 240V charger, and also typically, most BEV owners do their charging at home. EVs can also be charged on a Level 3 charger, of course, usually with a DC combo connector, with speeds generally allowing for recharging from 10 to 80 percent charge in 20-30 minutes.
The exception here is Tesla, which has an ultra fast-charging network all its own, but we know that OEMs are starting to offer adapters that allow their EVs to charge on a Tesla Supercharger.
Chevrolet
As far as non-luxury brands go, Chevrolet is one of the leaders in the EV sphere, offering three all-new EV models – the Equinox EV, Blazer EV and Silverado EV. All three use GM’s latest Ultium battery tech, the latest and greatest from The General on the path to electrification.
As far as non-luxury brands go, Chevrolet is one of the leaders in the EV sphere, offering three all-new EV models – the Equinox EV, Blazer EV and Silverado EV. All three use GM’s latest Ultium battery tech, the latest and greatest from The General on the path to electrification.
While the three Ultium-based EVs share names with gas-powered models in the lineup, they all get their own unique look to separate them from their coal-burning brethren. Full length light bars, bright colours and even some unique features are the orders of the day. The Silverado, for example, gets a special “mid-gate” that allows a pass-through from the bed to the cab, providing the ability to haul longer items. The Blazer and Equinox, meanwhile, get both single-motor 2WD and dual-motor AWD versions; for power, go AWD; for range, go 2WD.
- - Chevrolet Equinox EV max range: 513 km (FWD)
- - Chevrolet Blazer EV max range: 521 km (RWD)
- - Chevrolet Silverado EV max range: 724 km
See: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV First Drive: A Home Run
See: Chevrolet Equinox EV: The More Affordable Variant Will Debut This Year
See: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV First Drive: To the Power of Three (Eventually)
See: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV pictures
See: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Drive: Was it Worth the Wait?
Fiat
While, technically, there has been an EV version of the 500 city car before, it saw a very limited run in the U.S., and never showed in Canada. For 2024, that all changed with the return of the 500e, or at least, of its newest iteration.
Not only is it back, it’s the only way you can get the 500 anywhere in the world as the gas version has been banished to the history books.
With a mere 227 km of range, the 500e is certifiably a city car, and its compact dimensions are perfect for that environment. It looks neat, too, with “eyelids” over the headlights, alloy wheels and futuristic interior. It’s also the least-expensive way to go full-EV in Canada.
- - Fiat 500e max range: 227 km
See: 2024 Fiat 500e First Drive: Welcome to Fiat’s (New) EV Era