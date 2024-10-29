Here is the eighth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the mass-market all-electric vehicles available in Canada in 2024-2025.

Today, we take a look at the battery-electric EVs – or “full EVs” – available on the Canadian market today, specifically those not in the luxury segments. We have a separate guide for luxury EVs coming in the next few days. And that’s for a very simple reason: there are simply far, far more electric model available on the market compared to even two years ago.

And by the way, this may come as a surprise to some, but almost every single major manufacturer that operates in Canada has an EV in their showroom.

Nuts and bolts

Typically, BEVs will be charged on a Level 2 240V charger, and also typically, most BEV owners do their charging at home. EVs can also be charged on a Level 3 charger, of course, usually with a DC combo connector, with speeds generally allowing for recharging from 10 to 80 percent charge in 20-30 minutes.

The exception here is Tesla, which has an ultra fast-charging network all its own, but we know that OEMs are starting to offer adapters that allow their EVs to charge on a Tesla Supercharger.

Chevrolet