• Auto123 was at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on a very crowded media day to take in all the presentations, displays and other oddities.

• The crowds were back, and so were the reveals (at least, more than since the pandemic hit).

• Highlights included the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 and VinFast VF 6.

• Notable concepts included Toyota’s bZ Compact and the extraordinary N Vision 74 Concept from Hyundai.

As has become an annual tradition in the automotive world, the Los Angeles International Auto Show took place this week at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in the city’s downtown. Here’s a look at the most significant debuts from this year’s event.

2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime