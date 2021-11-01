Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Los Angeles 2022: The Top Reveals of the Auto Show (And Yes, There Were 10!)

•    Auto123 was at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on a very crowded media day to take in all the presentations, displays and other oddities.

•    The crowds were back, and so were the reveals (at least, more than since the pandemic hit).

•    Highlights included the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 and VinFast VF 6.

•    Notable concepts included Toyota’s bZ Compact and the extraordinary N Vision 74 Concept from Hyundai.

As has become an annual tradition in the automotive world, the Los Angeles International Auto Show took place this week at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in the city’s downtown. Here’s a look at the most significant debuts from this year’s event.

2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

2023 Toyota Prius
Photo: D.Heyman
2023 Toyota Prius

Looking unlike any Prius we’ve seen before, the popular Toyota hybrid and its range-extended Prime twin are getting fully redesigned for 2023.

We find a much smoother look overall, punctuated by a front fascia with slim headlamps and almost no grille opening. The roofline has been lowered by 50 mm and the rear door handles have been moved to the door pillars as well, giving the new Prius the profile of a coupe.

Power from the hybrid’s 2.0L 4-cylinder engine has grown to 196 hp and AWD is standard. The Prime model, meanwhile, makes 220 hp and delivers around 60 km of emission-free EV driving.

See also: Los Angeles 2022: Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts

2023 Toyota Prius, profile
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Toyota Prius, profile
2023 Toyota Prius, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Toyota Prius, front
2023 Toyota Prius, interior
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius, interior
2023 Toyota Prius, seating
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius, seating

