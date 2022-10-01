Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Auto shows

Los Angeles 2022: Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts

Front of 2023 Toyota Prius
Photo: Toyota
Front of 2023 Toyota Prius
  • Toyota introduced the newly redesigned 2023 Prius last night.
  • The new-generation Prius comes with styling that’s modernized, but still a bit offbeat.

There's no denying the importance of the Toyota Prius in recent automotive history. The first Prius in 2001 had an undeniable influence on what was to follow, becoming the world's first production hybrid car.

A style that remains distinct
Available in LE, XLE and Limited trim levels, the 2023 Prius is built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, offering a low centre of gravity with reduced weight and increased rigidity compared to the previous generation. Designed in Japan, the all-new Prius offers modern, yet still slightly offbeat styling that makes it look something like a cross between a Dodge Dart and a Tesla.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Toyota Prius - From above
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius - From above

More aerodynamic and lower
The new Prius lowers the roofline by 5 cm compared to the previous generation, for a more athletic look. The rear end is wider, adding to its dynamic appearance. The new hybrid system improves both fuel economy and driving performance by increasing engine and battery power. 

Under the hood is the fifth-generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a larger 2.0L engine and a newly developed lithium-ion battery located under the rear seat. On 4WD models, an electronic on-demand system has been adopted. It uses a motor to drive the rear wheels, resulting in stable driving performance when starting and on slippery surfaces such as snow. 

The newly developed lithium-ion battery offers a 15 percent increase in efficiency over the previous generation nickel-metal battery, while reducing size and weight. Prius now has an output of 194 hp (front-wheel drive models) or 196 hp (4WD versions). NORMAL, ECO and SPORT drive modes are again available.

2023 Toyota Prius - Profile
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius - Profile

A new Prius Prime
Available in SE, XSE and XSE premium versions, the 2023 Prius Prime is built on the same TNGA-C platform as the Prius. It features a solar roof that delivers a bit more battery charge when the vehicle is parked. The panels provide additional power for accessory functions, such as climate control, while driving, and Toyota has used a clever design that hides the electrodes for a smooth, shiny appearance.

Some differences to note
Compared to the previous-generation Prius Prime, this new edition is wider, 5 cm lower and 2.2 cm longer. The location of the battery is also optimized, with placement under the rear seat for a low centre of gravity and increased luggage capacity.

More performance
Under the hood is the fifth-generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a 2.0L engine and a newly developed lithium-ion battery located under the rear seat. The range in electric mode increases from 40 to 60 km with a total power increased to 220 hp, and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds.

2023 Toyota Prius - Steering wheel, dash, screen
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius - Steering wheel, dash, screen
2023 Toyota Prius - Interior
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius - Interior
2023 Toyota Prius - Back
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius - Back

You May Also Like

2023 Toyota Prius Will Be Revealed at Los Angeles Auto Show

2023 Toyota Prius Will Be Revealed at Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2023 Toyota Prius will likely be the model the Japanese automaker unveils at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. Toyota has not confirmed that but ...

2013 Toyota RAV4 world premiere set for L.A. Auto Show

2013 Toyota RAV4 world premiere set for L.A. Auto Show

The all-new 2013 Toyota RAV4 will make its world debut during a press conference at 9 am (PST) on Wednesday, November 28th at the Toyota stand in the South H...

2023 Toyota Highlander: Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

2023 Toyota Highlander: Pricing, Details Announced for Ca...

Toyota Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Toyota Highlander. The midsize SUV gets a starting price of $45,650 CAD with a new 2.4L 4-cyli...

More Articles

From this author

Benoit Charette
Articles By
Benoit Charette
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 First Drive: Now Homemade
Article
2023 Audi RS5
2023 Audi RS5 Competition First Drive Review:...
Article
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Makes its Debut
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 