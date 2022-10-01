Photo: Toyota Front of 2023 Toyota Prius

Toyota introduced the newly redesigned 2023 Prius last night.

The new-generation Prius comes with styling that’s modernized, but still a bit offbeat.

There's no denying the importance of the Toyota Prius in recent automotive history. The first Prius in 2001 had an undeniable influence on what was to follow, becoming the world's first production hybrid car.

A style that remains distinct

Available in LE, XLE and Limited trim levels, the 2023 Prius is built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, offering a low centre of gravity with reduced weight and increased rigidity compared to the previous generation. Designed in Japan, the all-new Prius offers modern, yet still slightly offbeat styling that makes it look something like a cross between a Dodge Dart and a Tesla.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Prius - From above

More aerodynamic and lower

The new Prius lowers the roofline by 5 cm compared to the previous generation, for a more athletic look. The rear end is wider, adding to its dynamic appearance. The new hybrid system improves both fuel economy and driving performance by increasing engine and battery power.

Under the hood is the fifth-generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a larger 2.0L engine and a newly developed lithium-ion battery located under the rear seat. On 4WD models, an electronic on-demand system has been adopted. It uses a motor to drive the rear wheels, resulting in stable driving performance when starting and on slippery surfaces such as snow.

The newly developed lithium-ion battery offers a 15 percent increase in efficiency over the previous generation nickel-metal battery, while reducing size and weight. Prius now has an output of 194 hp (front-wheel drive models) or 196 hp (4WD versions). NORMAL, ECO and SPORT drive modes are again available.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Prius - Profile

A new Prius Prime

Available in SE, XSE and XSE premium versions, the 2023 Prius Prime is built on the same TNGA-C platform as the Prius. It features a solar roof that delivers a bit more battery charge when the vehicle is parked. The panels provide additional power for accessory functions, such as climate control, while driving, and Toyota has used a clever design that hides the electrodes for a smooth, shiny appearance.

Some differences to note

Compared to the previous-generation Prius Prime, this new edition is wider, 5 cm lower and 2.2 cm longer. The location of the battery is also optimized, with placement under the rear seat for a low centre of gravity and increased luggage capacity.

More performance

Under the hood is the fifth-generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a 2.0L engine and a newly developed lithium-ion battery located under the rear seat. The range in electric mode increases from 40 to 60 km with a total power increased to 220 hp, and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Prius - Steering wheel, dash, screen

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Prius - Interior