• VinFast will introduce two new electric models at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

• The two new models are smaller SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7.

• VinFast's first electric model, the VF 8, is expected in Canada soon.

Last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast presented the first two electric models it plans to market in North America: the VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs. Today, the company confirmed that it will be back in LA this year to present two other new models.

This time, visitors at the event will be introduced to the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: VinFast Front of VinFast

New this year, those visitors will be able to test drive on a track the VF 8, the first SUV to launch on the North American market.

“Returning to the LAAS 2022 after one year of revealing our EV brand, we want to show global audiences that the future of mobility is about to become a reality, and VF 8 vehicles are about to be delivered to customers all over the world. With four electric SUVs across all segments and flexible sales policies – with batteries or with battery subscription, VinFast offers diverse options to consumers, helping them easily access high-quality electric vehicles, reasonable prices and excellent service to move toward a greener and more sustainable future.”

- Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice president of Vingroup and president of VinFast

Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the Los Angeles Auto Show, had this to say:

"We have been watching VinFast's development since its launch at LA Auto Show 2021 and are very excited about what VinFast will bring to this year's exhibition. Their commitment to the consumer experience paired with their support of electric vehicles is highlighted throughout their company. We are proud to accompany VinFast on their global electrification journey, promoting consumers to adopt and use electric vehicles towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

- Lisa Katz, LAAS

One year after repositioning itself globally as an electric vehicle manufacturer (the company had been making gasoline-powered vehicles for a few years), VinFast has received 65,000 reservations for the VF 8 and VF 9 to date. As of September 29, VinFast began shipping VF 8s to the Vietnamese market. Now it is preparing to ship thousands of units to international markets by the end of the year, including Canada.

We will of course be taking a look at the VF 6 and VF 7 during LAAS next week, so stay tuned.