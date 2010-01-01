Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2020

The cold season is in full swing these days, and with the onset of tough driving conditions some motorists who don’t already benefit from it may want to take a look at four-wheel drive options for a vehicle. AWD is becoming increasingly omnipresent in automakers’ offerings in Canada, where the weather is a little more capricious than in the United States, for example.

Once again, we decided to compile the most affordable four-wheel-drive vehicles on the market in 2020. We did make one exception in that there is one 2019 model on our list- the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 4Motion - since it will be available throughout the year. The manufacturer thought it wise to make sure its dealerships have sufficient on this model that is officially no longer in the VW lineup.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Here is our newly updated countdown of the Top 10 most affordable vehicles with all-wheel drive available in Canada in 2020, going from most to least expensive (prices are listed in CAD).

10 – 2020 Nissan Qashqai S AWD - $26,198

2020 Nissan Qashqai
Photo: Nissan
2020 Nissan Qashqai

It's amazing how quickly the rankings can change from year to year. Last year, the Nissan Qashqai S AWD was fourth in the top 10. This year, due to the integration of more safety-related technologies, Nissan's most affordable 4WD crossover is more expensive and drops to the tenth spot.

Photo: Nissan

You May Also Like

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles

The appeal of all-wheel drive vehicles for Canadian consumers is no surprise at all given the extreme conditions that make good road grip and handling that m...

Our Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2019

Our Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles in Ca...

Winter? Bring it on! Once again Auto123.com brings you our updated ranking of the Top 10 most affordable all-wheel-drive vehicles sold in Canada in 2019.

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2019-2020

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2019-2020

Auto123 presents our choices of the top subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2019-2020… and a few you might want to avoid! The best buying decision is always an info...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
Honda Canada, the Greenest Automaker in the C...
Article
2020 Mini Cooper S 60th Anniversary Edition
2020 Mini Cooper S 60th Anniversary Edition R...
Review
Top 10: Vehicles Offering the Best Value in 1...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 