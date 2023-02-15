Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2023

It's no surprise that drivers here like four-wheel-drive vehicles so much

Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Auto123 presents our Top 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicles in Canada in 2023.

All-wheel-drive vehicles are increasingly common at dealerships north of the 49th parallel, and it's easy to see why. Manufacturers know that consumer demand is there, and there's also a question of higher profit margins when vehicles leave the factory with a higher base price. 

This year, our list of the most affordable (all-wheel drive) vehicles on the market confirms that there is indeed growth in the niche. In fact, last year's list has been shaken up quite a bit, and we welcome several new models in 2023.

Once again, our starting point is the most expensive of the 10, and we go from there until we reach the THE least expensive four-wheel-drive vehicle available in Canada. 

Note: This year, we decided to consolidate all the fees listed by the manufacturers' websites int oone total for each model. With all the different names and fees, it's hard to keep track, so we figured it best to simplify the calculation. Note that you still have to add the applicable taxes to these prices. 

10th place: 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD                    $27,490 + $2,774 (fees)

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

The hybrid sedan with all-wheel drive is the new kid on the Corolla block this year, and it’s the only model on our list to come with a hybrid powertrain. Among other things, Toyota shows that it's possible to combine increased driveability with electrified technology. 

For the purposes of our ranking, the sedan supplanted the 2023 Corolla Cross L AWD by just a few dollars (the new crossover costs $27,650 + $2,944 in fees). So if you really need a vehicle with more room than a compact sedan like the Corolla can offer, the Corolla Cross L AWD is the choice for you. 

See also: 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

See also: A Corolla Cross hybrid and a Corolla hybrid AWD from Toyota in 2023

See also: 2023 Toyota Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid - Three-quarters rear
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid - Interior
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid - Interior
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid - Touchscreen
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid - Touchscreen

You May Also Like

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018

We present Auto123.com’s top 10 subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018, with their own strengths and apt to meet different needs. The competition was fierce!

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2021

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles in Canada...

Stop winter smacking you around, even if you’re on a budget. Auto123 presents once again this year our list of the 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicle...

Top 10 All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles to Tackle Winter

Top 10 All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles to Tackle Winter

Auto123 makes like a car buyer and picks the top 10 all-wheel-drive vehicles it would choose from to tackle winter 2020. All the models in this list are new ...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2023 Porsche Ice Experience
Porsche Ice Experience 2023: Taming Canadian ...
Review
Ford Bronco / Ford Maverick
2023 Ford Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes
Article
2023 Kia EV6 GT / 2023 Kia Sportage HEV
2023 Kia Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 