Auto123 presents our Top 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicles in Canada in 2023.

All-wheel-drive vehicles are increasingly common at dealerships north of the 49th parallel, and it's easy to see why. Manufacturers know that consumer demand is there, and there's also a question of higher profit margins when vehicles leave the factory with a higher base price.

This year, our list of the most affordable (all-wheel drive) vehicles on the market confirms that there is indeed growth in the niche. In fact, last year's list has been shaken up quite a bit, and we welcome several new models in 2023.

Once again, our starting point is the most expensive of the 10, and we go from there until we reach the THE least expensive four-wheel-drive vehicle available in Canada.

Note: This year, we decided to consolidate all the fees listed by the manufacturers' websites int oone total for each model. With all the different names and fees, it's hard to keep track, so we figured it best to simplify the calculation. Note that you still have to add the applicable taxes to these prices.

10th place: 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD $27,490 + $2,774 (fees)