Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Memorable and Not-So-Memorable Vehicles I Reviewed in 2021

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

With another year at an end, it's time to answer a question I'm often asked: what was the most memorable model you tested over the past year?

The question is simple, but the answer is less so. On average, I and other auto journalists get to drive somewhere in the neighborhood of 75 vehicles each year. Most of the time for a week, but sometimes for a few days, and occasionally only for a few hours.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

And anyways, what makes a model stand out? Its style? Its power? Its handling? Its value for money? The good buy it represents for a majority of consumers? In reality, it's no single one of these elements; it’s usually a combination of several. And it depends on the model. One car might have great styling and performance, but fall short versus rivals, or be overpriced, for example. Another, more mundane car may be a great deal because of one or two key qualities.

Here are the ones that most stood out for me, in the order I test drove them over the course of the year.

See also: Here Are the 11 Most Notable All-New Models We Reviewed in 2021

1 - Nissan Sentra SR manual

Nissan Sentra SR manual
Photo: D.Rufiange
Nissan Sentra SR manual

At the end of 2020, Nissan confirmed some excellent news, namely the addition of a manual transmission to the SR version of its Sentra. With Nissan pushing its new Sentra SR as a sportier, it was of course nonsense that it would be available without a mechanical transmission.

The company has adjusted its offering to at least offer the option to consumers in Canada. The result is interesting, but you shouldn't compare the SR variant to a Honda Civic Si, for example. It's simply an option that makes the car much more interesting to drive, especially since this kind of offer is becoming increasingly rare.

See also: 2021 Nissan Sentra SR Manual Review: Shifting in the Right Direction

Nissan Sentra SR manual, rear
Photo: D.Rufiange
Nissan Sentra SR manual, rear
Nissan Sentra SR manual, interior
Photo: D.Rufiange
Nissan Sentra SR manual, interior

You May Also Like

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

NACTOY has announced the semi-finalists for its 2022 awards. Interestingly, there's a good mix of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles....

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Once again, Auto123 sets out to determine the best vehicles of the year within given categories. With new models sprouting up all across the industry, not to...

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has named its 2021 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ award winners. Auto123 takes a peek at what the U.S...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Mazda CX-30
Mazda Canada Announces Pricing and a Few Chan...
Article
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production
Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-1...
Article
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
CES 2022: Mercedes-Benz Presents the EQXX Con...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 