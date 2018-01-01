Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2020… with an extra one thrown in

Auto123 presents the Top 11 plug-in hybrid SUVs currently or soon available in Canada in 2020.

Through thick and thin, the electrification of the automotive industry continues. The year 2020 is a major one for the purely electrical component of the automobile, even though the pandemic has greatly slowed consumer enthusiasm, if only temporarily. In spite of this historic slowdown, the Earth won’t stop spinning and a return to some kind of normal will eventually bring consumers back to the showrooms of car dealerships – in fact there are signs that’s already happening.

While it’s clear that sport utility vehicles continue to gain in popularity among consumers, their slightly higher fuel consumption in comparison with cars continues to make some motorists hesitate to switch over.

That's where plug-in hybrid SUVs come in. We’ve made it an annual tradition at Auto123 to compile the available sport utility models sold with the PHEV designation (for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), and we’re about at that time in 2020 to do so again.

As you might have guessed, the choice has expanded again this year, especially in the luxury segments. Of note, a number of new plug-in hybrid SUVs available with all-wheel drive that will be available in Canada in 2020. Last year, you might recall, we included the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan and the Kia Niro PHEV, both of which are exclusively front-wheel-drive.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

This is often the model that comes to mind when the subject of plug-in SUVs comes up in Canadian discussion. The Japanese three-diamond manufacturer's Outlander PHEV has been available here since 2018 and is a solid favourite among compact SUV buyers loath to throw any more money than necessary at gas pumps. Yes, the Outlander PHEV still runs on gasoline, but its electric range makes city driving far less expensive - and perhaps just as importantly, quieter!

Our review of the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, three-quarters rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, three-quarters rear
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, badging
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, badging

You May Also Like

Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs on the Canadian market

Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs on the Canadian market

Discover our ranking of the Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs currently (or soon) available on the Canadian market! From mass-market to luxury brands, the choice is...

2020 Volvo S60 T8 Review: Why Settle?

2020 Volvo S60 T8 Review: Why Settle?

The 2020 Volvo S60 T8 is the best performer in the model range, and as a PHEV it will save you money at the pump and make you feel better about yourself. But...

2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Review: Chilling in a Swedish Luxury Icon

2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Review: Chilling in a Swedish Luxury Icon

In the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 – and in all of the brand’s utility models frankly – the Swedish automaker delivers its own distinct vision of luxury. In its conce...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2020 Ram 1500 Rebel EcoDiesel
2020 Ram 1500 Rebel EcoDiesel Review: The Ide...
Review
2021 Toyota Venza
The 2021 Toyota Venza presented in Montreal ....
Article
2020 Subaru Forester
2020 Subaru Forester Review: a Short-List SUV
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 