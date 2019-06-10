There’s no better way to broaden your horizons than to travel. For car enthusiasts, that includes getting a crash course in other people’s automotive culture. For us, venturing outside of North America allows us to discover creations we didn't even know existed.

Those who know me can guess I wouldn’t miss the opportunity to bring back a few shots of some notable vehicles I saw during a visit to the Caribbean this past February, not long before the curtain came down on leisure travel. We have for you two galleries that present quite different realities. First off, we bring back a bit of Grand Turk, the smallest of the islands that make up Turks and Caicos.

Stay tuned next week for some fascinating cars and trucks seen on the islands of Curaçao and Aruba.

1 — Jeep Wrangler

No matter where you set foot on the planet, you'll find Jeep Wranglers. And everywhere, the love felt for them is the same. It’s simply a vehicle as ubiquitous as it is iconic. There are innumerable rental companies offering them to tourists, who not coincidently are ready to pay big bucks for the occasion to explore a new country at the wheel of one.

Note this edition is equipped with a right-hand drive – not surprising since many of the island's vehicles come directly from Japan.