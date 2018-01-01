Once again this year, Parents magazine names its best vehicle choices when it comes to meeting the needs of families. Unlike last time around, however, the publication is expanding its list of recommended vehicles to 20 (instead of 10 in 2019). Indeed, the magazine's list this year includes a few additional categories, though utility models unsurprisingly make up the majority of those included on the honour roll.

The magazine also took into account the safety evaluations carried out by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). What's more, the "family" angle of this Top 20 requires a test with child seat expert Abbie Patterson. The owner of the Super Car Seat Geek company tested all types of child booster seats in more than 50 car models.

Finally, automotive columnist Rob Stumpf took the wheel of the vehicles in the child seat test to evaluate braking, steering, acceleration and a host of other parameters.

Without further ado, here is the list of the 20 best family vehicles for 2020 according to Parents magazine.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Minivans – Best Value: Kia Sedona