Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 20: Best Family Vehicles in 2020, According to Parents Magazine

Once again this year, Parents magazine names its best vehicle choices when it comes to meeting the needs of families. Unlike last time around, however, the publication is expanding its list of recommended vehicles to 20 (instead of 10 in 2019). Indeed, the magazine's list this year includes a few additional categories, though utility models unsurprisingly make up the majority of those included on the honour roll.

The magazine also took into account the safety evaluations carried out by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). What's more, the "family" angle of this Top 20 requires a test with child seat expert Abbie Patterson. The owner of the Super Car Seat Geek company tested all types of child booster seats in more than 50 car models.

Finally, automotive columnist Rob Stumpf took the wheel of the vehicles in the child seat test to evaluate braking, steering, acceleration and a host of other parameters.

Without further ado, here is the list of the 20 best family vehicles for 2020 according to Parents magazine.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Minivans – Best Value: Kia Sedona

Kia Sedona
Photo: Kia
Kia Sedona

In the minivan segment, Kia Sedona is found to offer the best value because of the more affordable pricing of it base version. However, the magazine did note that it's not possible to secure three child seats in the second row in the least-expensive model. The automatic transmission (which switched from 6 to 8 gears as of the 2019 model year) is good for smooth shifting.

Minivans – Best Eco Pick: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler Pacifica
Photo: Chrysler
Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler's representative in the ultra-family-oriented minivan segment is currently the only vehicle in the category (in the North American market) that can be plugged in. The plug-in hybrid powertrain lowers average fuel consumption without penalizing performance, while the government discounts are worth keeping in mind here for Canadian consumers.

The Pacifica Hybrid will have to watch its back, though; we already know the next Toyota Sienna will be available with a hybrid powertrain.

You May Also Like

Best Family Cars in 2018? Here They Are!

Best Family Cars in 2018? Here They Are!

Edmunds has teamed up with Parents Magazine to rate which vehicles models come out on top for serving families’ needs. Today they published their list of the...

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Announced

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utili...

We now have the initial shortlist for NACTOY’s 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards. The finalists in each of the three categories w...

Top 10: Best Family Vehicles in 2019, According to Parents Magazine

Top 10: Best Family Vehicles in 2019, According to Parent...

Parents magazine has published a ranking of what it considers the Top 10 best family vehicles on the market. We take a look at the best choices in the catego...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Review: One Option Am...
Review
Toyota Museum
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Auto...
Article
2020 Ford Explorer ST
2020 Ford Explorer ST Review: Now That's Better!
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 