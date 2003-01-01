Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toronto 2020: Top 10 Vehicles of This Year’s Auto Show

On this Valentine's Day, the 2020 Toronto Auto Show opens its doors to car-loving couples and everyone else, and it runs through February 23rd.

Just as with the Montreal Auto Show last month, the Toronto event is hosting 38 Canadian premieres - and just as in Montreal, some manufacturers are notably absent. While Audi is here, making its only presence on Canadian soil this year, Mercedes-Benz isn't here, nor is Volvo or Tesla. All in all, it's a situation that's quite similar to Montreal.

Here, in a nutshell, are the most notable new models worth checking out at the Toronto Convention Centre this year.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Photo: B.Charette

Audi seems serious in its commitment to go all electric. The Q4 e-tron, with a length of 4.60 metres, benefits from a new MEB platform developed by the Volkswagen group, which will be used only for electric models.

As its name suggests, the model’s format situates it between the Q3 and the Q5, and its size puts it in direct competition with Tesla's Y model. Performance is promising, with 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.3 seconds and, perhaps most importantly, a range that will approach 400 km.

You’ll also find at the Audi kiosk the e-tron Sportback, also 100% electric and which is a derivative of the e-tron Quattro. It also takes advantage of two engines powered by a 96-kWh battery pack (located under the floor) weighing 699 kg; it will also deliver a range of about 400 km.

Photo: B.Charette

