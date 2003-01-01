On this Valentine's Day, the 2020 Toronto Auto Show opens its doors to car-loving couples and everyone else, and it runs through February 23rd.

Just as with the Montreal Auto Show last month, the Toronto event is hosting 38 Canadian premieres - and just as in Montreal, some manufacturers are notably absent. While Audi is here, making its only presence on Canadian soil this year, Mercedes-Benz isn't here, nor is Volvo or Tesla. All in all, it's a situation that's quite similar to Montreal.

Here, in a nutshell, are the most notable new models worth checking out at the Toronto Convention Centre this year.

Audi Q4 e-tron