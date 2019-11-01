Back in November we reported that Toyota had confirmed it was producing all-wheel-drive versions of its Camry and Avalon sedans exclusively for the North American market. Now the Japanese automaker has released sets of images of the new versions, as well as (U.S.) data regarding fuel consumption ratings for the Camry AWD.

We’ve converted those mpg numbers to litres per 100 km, but keep in mind that the official figures for Canada may end up differing slightly. Here are the numbers:

Estimated fuel consumption for the Toyota Camry AWD (city/highway/combined) LE and SE versions is 25/34/29 mpg, or 9.4/6.9/8.1L/100 km. For the XLE and XSE trims, it’s 25/34/28 mpg, or 9.4/6.9/8.4L/100 km.

Figures have not yet been provided for the Avalon.

The Camry equipped with the optional all-wheel drive system (offered on most trims) will be available as of this spring as part of the 2020 model-year. In the case of the Avalon, those versions should be available as of the fall as 2021 models.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.