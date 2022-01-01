Toyota bZ3: will we get this electric Corolla ?

At Toyota, electric vehicles will be registered under the bZ name. We've already seen the bZ4X, and in China, another model is about to make its debut: the bZ3 sedan. Pictures of the model have appeared on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The bZ3 is one of 30 all-electric models to be released by the Lexus and Toyota brands. The bZ3 was shown along with other vehicles in concept form last December and was called the bZ SDN. The letters SDN, as you can guess, refer to the word "sedan".

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

The photos revealed in China and picked up by the Autohome website show us a style like that of the bZ4X SUV. The interior is still a secret, but we can expect it to include styling elements introduced on the SUV. Hopefully, the view of the driver's information screen won't be blocked by the steering wheel, as it is for some drivers of certain sizes with the bZ4X, depending on the driving position.

Information released with the photos indicates that the bZ3 is about 186 inches in length (about 4 more than a Corolla), which is an inch and a half longer than a Tesla Model 3, a car that is certainly in Toyota's sights. The powertrain will be a single electric motor on the rear axle. Power output would range from 181 to 240 horsepower, according to preliminary information. Different configurations can be expected in different markets.

That brings us to the other big question, whether we'll get the model or not. We're still waiting for an answer to that question.

The bZ3 is expected to be released in China in 2023. If it reaches our shores, we can guess a later arrival, perhaps as a 2024 model. It's safe to assume that Toyota will have 15 zero-emission vehicles in its lineup by 2025, seven of which will come under the bZ banner.