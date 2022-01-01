Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota bZ3: will we get this electric Corolla ?

At Toyota, electric vehicles will be registered under the bZ name. We've already seen the bZ4X, and in China, another model is about to make its debut: the bZ3 sedan. Pictures of the model have appeared on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The bZ3 is one of 30 all-electric models to be released by the Lexus and Toyota brands. The bZ3 was shown along with other vehicles in concept form last December and was called the bZ SDN. The letters SDN, as you can guess, refer to the word "sedan".

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

The photos revealed in China and picked up by the Autohome website show us a style like that of the bZ4X SUV. The interior is still a secret, but we can expect it to include styling elements introduced on the SUV. Hopefully, the view of the driver's information screen won't be blocked by the steering wheel, as it is for some drivers of certain sizes with the bZ4X, depending on the driving position.

Information released with the photos indicates that the bZ3 is about 186 inches in length (about 4 more than a Corolla), which is an inch and a half longer than a Tesla Model 3, a car that is certainly in Toyota's sights. The powertrain will be a single electric motor on the rear axle. Power output would range from 181 to 240 horsepower, according to preliminary information. Different configurations can be expected in different markets.

That brings us to the other big question, whether we'll get the model or not. We're still waiting for an answer to that question.

The bZ3 is expected to be released in China in 2023. If it reaches our shores, we can guess a later arrival, perhaps as a 2024 model. It's safe to assume that Toyota will have 15 zero-emission vehicles in its lineup by 2025, seven of which will come under the bZ banner.

 

You May Also Like

Toyota Will Present a Vehicle Next Week – But Keeps Us Guessing

Toyota Will Present a Vehicle Next Week – But Keeps Us Gu...

Toyota will present us a new vehicle next week, though it’s being coy about what it’ll be. The company has shared an image that tells us very little; it coul...

Endurance: Toyota takes pole in Shanghai

Endurance: Toyota takes pole in Shanghai

Alexander Wurz and Nicolas Lapierre of Toyota Racing set the pole position ahead of the 6 Hours of Shanghai, penultimate round of the World Endurance Champio...

Endurance: Toyota to field second entry in upcoming Six Hours of Shanghai

Endurance: Toyota to field second entry in upcoming Six H...

Toyota Racing is to enter both the No. 7 and No. 8 TS030 Hybrid cars in the seventh and penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A first rough view of the production BMW XM
Article
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will finally deli...
Article
Mitsubishi Outlander Ralliart Concept (Photo: Mitsubishi)
Mitsubishi brings the Ralliart name back to N...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 